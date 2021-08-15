Saso struggles on Scottish Open 'moving day', slides out of Top 10

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso has dropped to joint-15th in the Women's Scottish Open after the third round held in Fife, Scotland on Saturday (early Sunday, Manila time).

After an even-par performance in the second round, Saso stumbled on the tournament's "moving day" with a 2-over par total for the round.

The third round in golf is usually dubbed as "moving day" as this is a crucial point where those on the fringes of contention bid to cement a place among the leaders while others, mostly those contending at the top early, fall away.

It looks like Saso fell into the second category in the pivotal round.

Saso struggled with four bogeys and no birdies in the first 14 holes of the day.

But a last ditch effort helped Saso get some ground back with back-to-back birdies in Hole 15 and 16 to finish with 74, 2-over par for the course.

Going into the final round set Sunday, Saso is six strokes behind leaders Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, English golfer Charley Hull, and USA's Ryann O'Toole.

Saso will need a sizzling final round to contend for her second career LPGA title.