PVL looking to hold next conference in Manila

LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — Fresh from the success of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, league organizers are looking forward to holding a fitting follow up in the last quarter of the year in Manila.

That is assuming, of course, that the COVID-19 conditions improve.

“We’re looking at another conference sometimes in October of November, gusto naman naming sa Manila pero it will still be in a bubble set-up,” said PVL president Ricky Palou. “We can have all of the teams in one place or each team can have their own quarters or hotel para wala nang uwian and ma-minimize health risk.”

"But it will depend on the IATF (Inter-agency Task Force) and the local government units (LGUs) involved if they approve," he added.

Palou said the next conference would have at least 11 teams as F2 Logistic is expected to return after skipping this conference, which was held in nearby Bacarra, due to injuries to its key players.

“F2 will come in, sinabi sakin ni Efren Uy, the owner, kung may second conference they will join so we will have at least one additional team,” he said. “That should make the league more interesting kasi malakas din ang F2.”

The Cargo Movers will join the current group that included newly-crowned champion Chery Tiggo, runner-up Creamline, third-placer Petro Gazz and fourth placer Choco Mucho.

Sta. Lucia Realty, Black Mamba Army, PLDT Home Fibr, Bali Pure, Perlas Spikers and Cignal HD are the other clubs joining.

Palou said he was happy all the 10 teams that saw action here performed beyond expectations.

“As you saw, maganda naman level of play, lalo gumaling,” said Palou. “We’re glad that the team managed to stay in shape and compete very well against each other.”