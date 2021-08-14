Sultan tackles 'dangerous' Carter in Casimero-Rigondeaux undercard

HOLLYWOOD – Virtually two years removed from his last fight, Jonas Sultan tries to continue his climb back to elite level when he tangles with American Sharone Carter on Saturday, August 14 (Sunday, Manila time).

Sultan stopped compatriot Salatiel Amit in 7 rounds in Ormoc City on August 17, 2019, but faces a tougher opponent in Carter, a late substitute for Jose Maria Cardenas in their 8-rounder at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The 30-year-old Carter is no stranger to top-tier competition, having beaten former International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion McJoe Arroyo and losing to World Boxing Association No. 1-ranked Rau'shee Warren.

Sultan, however, is unfazed as he boasts a victory over Johnriel Casimero, who will be staking his World Boxing Organization bantamweight crown against Guillermo Rigondeaux in the headliner of the Showtime card.

"I'm in good condition and ready for battle," Sultan said in Filipino after the official weigh-in on Friday at Hyatt Regency LAX where he checked in at 119 pounds and Carter 118.2.

"From what I saw (from video clips) Carter is tactical and is a slick fighter, but I will find a way to penetrate his defenses," added Sultan, who trained with Eumir Marcial, the Tokyo Olympics middleweight bronze medalist, in Los Angeles as well as in Zamboanga, where they both hailed.

According to Sultan, he also feels inspired due to the arrival of chief supporter Junnie Navarro and the message of support of Mike Venezuela, co-owners of Zamboanga Valientes MLV.

Sultan will be accompanied in the ring by Mexican trainer Jorge Capetillo, Brendan Gibbons, who serves as his promoter in the United States, and Navarro.