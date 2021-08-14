New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' â€” Gibbons

MANILA, Philippines — A number of boxing fans may have been disappointed following Errol Spence Jr.'s withdrawal from his fight against Sen. Manny Pacquiao supposedly scheduled for August 21 (August 22, Manila time).

But the Filipino pug's new foe Yordenis Ugas will not be a walk in the park for the 42-year-old, according to Pacquiao's right-hand man Sean Gibbons.

Speaking to Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday, Gibbons warned that the Cuban boxer is not someone to take lightly.

"Ugas is a very accomplished amateur, came through the brilliant Cuban amateur system. He won a bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 Olympics, [then] he turned pro with Top Rank," Gibbons said.

"He did well, but then he had loss early on and Top Rank cut him loose, then he kind of had a up and down little period but now he's been on a tremendous run," the boxing exec added.

Ugas has 10 of his last 11 fights, save for a very disputed decision loss against Shawn Porter for the WBC Welterweight title.

With the 35-year-old's current stride, Gibbons believes he will enter the ring against Pacquiao with something to prove.

"The guy is no joke. He's coming," Gibbons said of Ugas.

"He's got a chip on his shoulder too. He knows how to fight, he's strong, he's physical," he added.

As for the adjustments of having to be made with new opponents named just weeks before the fight, Gibbons believes Pacquiao has the upper hand.

"It benefits the senator, going back to a right-handed fighter whereas Ugas is gonna have some difficulty going to a leftie," said Gibbons.

Pacquiao and Ugas will lock horns for the WBA (Super) welterweight title in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The title was originally held by Pacquiao after he beat Keith Thurman in 2019.

WBA stripped Pacquiao of the title, though, earlier this year following inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, Ugas was elevated from being the WBA (regular) welterweight titlist to fill in the vacant position left by Pacquiao.

The 42-year-old thus has to fight as challenger for the belt he didn't lose in a boxing match.