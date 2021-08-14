








































































 




   







   















New Pacquiao foe Ugas is 'no joke' â€” Gibbons
Yordenis Ugas celebrates a seventh-round TKO victory over Ray Robinson after a welterweight fight at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 2:02pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A number of boxing fans may have been disappointed following Errol Spence Jr.'s withdrawal from his fight against Sen. Manny Pacquiao supposedly scheduled for August 21 (August 22, Manila time).



But the Filipino pug's new foe Yordenis Ugas will not be a walk in the park for the 42-year-old, according to Pacquiao's right-hand man Sean Gibbons.





Speaking to Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday, Gibbons warned that the Cuban boxer is not someone to take lightly.



"Ugas is a very accomplished amateur, came through the brilliant Cuban amateur system. He won a bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 Olympics, [then] he turned pro with Top Rank," Gibbons said.



"He did well, but then he had loss early on and Top Rank cut him loose, then he kind of had a up and down little period but now he's been on a tremendous run," the boxing exec added.



Ugas has 10 of his last 11 fights, save for a very disputed decision loss against Shawn Porter for the WBC Welterweight title.



With the 35-year-old's current stride, Gibbons believes he will enter the ring against Pacquiao with something to prove.



"The guy is no joke. He's coming," Gibbons said of Ugas.



"He's got a chip on his shoulder too. He knows how to fight, he's strong, he's physical," he added.



As for the adjustments of having to be made with new opponents named just weeks before the fight, Gibbons believes Pacquiao has the upper hand.



"It benefits the senator, going back to a right-handed fighter whereas Ugas is gonna have some difficulty going to a leftie," said Gibbons.



Pacquiao and Ugas will lock horns for the WBA (Super) welterweight title in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



The title was originally held by Pacquiao after he beat Keith Thurman in 2019. 



WBA stripped Pacquiao of the title, though, earlier this year following inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Then, Ugas was elevated from being the WBA (regular) welterweight titlist to fill in the vacant position left by Pacquiao.



The 42-year-old thus has to fight as challenger for the belt he didn't lose in a boxing match.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino slugger John Riel Casimero and seasoned Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeux engaged each other in a bilingual word...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Pacquiao camp solves mystery of last-minute foe                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao camp solves mystery of last-minute foe


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Members of Manny Pacquiao's training team have spent the last couple of days dissecting footage of Yordenis Ugas'...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Casimero to put Rigo to sleep
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero to put Rigo to sleep


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero made light of regular WBA titlist Guillermo Rigondeaux' boast that he'll...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Saso trails Thomson by 2 shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso trails Thomson by 2 shots


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympian Yuka Saso opened her bid in the Women's Scottish Open on a blazing note, firing a five-under par 67 to trail...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Jalen Green likely to sit out rest of Summer League as 'precaution'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jalen Green likely to sit out rest of Summer League as 'precaution'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and two assists in the Summer League...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Pacquiao underscores quick adjustment for new foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao underscores quick adjustment for new foe


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and his training coaches have made a smooth transition in preparing for his replacement opponent — from...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Sultan tackles 'dangerous' Carter in Casimero-Rigondeaux undercard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan tackles 'dangerous' Carter in Casimero-Rigondeaux undercard


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Virtually two years removed from his last fight, Jonas Sultan tries to continue his climb back to elite level when he tangles...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 The image of a winner: Jaja Santiago
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The image of a winner: Jaja Santiago


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Today, she is a champion with Chery Tiggo (formerly known as the Foton Tornadoes) and has earned the distinction of winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 ACL-hit Madayag laments 'rushed schedule' of PVL conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ACL-hit Madayag laments 'rushed schedule' of PVL conference


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
On the heels of the league's final game day of the conference on Friday, Madayag took to social media to air her sentiments...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Casimero to go body-snatching, calls Rigondeaux fight 'easy work'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero to go body-snatching, calls Rigondeaux fight 'easy work'


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A super-confident John Riel Casimero stuck to his pre-fight prediction of stopping master boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux in his...

                                                         


      

         

            
