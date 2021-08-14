








































































 




   







   















'Every baller's dream': Pinay teen relishes NBA Academy experience
Camille Nolasco was one of four Filipinos who represented Asia Pacific in the Jr. NBA Global Championship in 2019
Released

                     

                        

                           
'Every baller's dream': Pinay teen relishes NBA Academy experience

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 11:48am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Camille Nolasco is the only Filipino among 50 participants in the NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program.



Getting exposed to an elite basketball regimen like those at the NBA Academy, though virtual, is already a dream come true for the 16-year-old hooper.





"It feels surreal to be part of the NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program and I feel very blessed to become one of the 50 female ballers around the world to participate in this program," Nolasco told Philstar.com in an email interview.



"To become part of this, even though virtual, is every baller's dream," she said.



The program — which was made to target high school aged hoopers outside the US — includes on-court curriculum as well as life skills programming from highly qualified personnel featuring WNBA players and NBA Academy staff.



Already through with six weeks of the program, Nolasco said she has picked up a lot of lessons to develop herself as an athlete — lessons that she hopes to share with her fellow Filipino ballers.










"I have learned a lot from our every Friday Zoom calls, from different basketball skills and techniques, to setting your personal goals and taking proper care of yourself as an athlete," said Nolasco.



"Hopefully, I will be able to share some of these skills to young ballers and apply what I've learned in my every day life," she added.



Though having picked up important lessons through the virtual program, Nolasco said she's also hoping to join the in-person camps in the NBA Academy when the threat of COVID-19 subsides.



"I hope when this pandemic is over, I will still be given the chance to participate in the NBA Academy in person," said Nolasco.



Top performers in the virtual programs will be given invites ot the in-person camps in the future.



To give an idea of what the NBA Academy Women's Program has done for young hoopers, it has already sent 25 of its alumni to US NCAA Division I schools.



The program has already helped one international prospect make it to the WNBA — with China's Han Xu drafted by the New York Liberty back in 2019.



This path is also one that Nolasco hopes to take as she wants to represent Philippine hoops in the WNBA.



"I think it's every female baller's dream to play in the WNBA," said Nolasco.



"With pure determination, the Filipino's 'Puso' mentality continues in my training and I'm praying to become hopefully, if not the first, a Filipina to play in the WNBA," she added.



For Monica Rogers, NBA manager of Elite Basketball Women's Operations Lead, said Nolasco shows tremendous potential in reaching the level she wants to be at.



"Camille is an incredibly talented young woman with a very bright future," said Rogers.



"She has emerged as a standout of the virtual program with her insight and engagement. I'm excited to continue to work with elite prospects from the Philippines in years to come," she added.



Apart from the NBA Academy Women's Program, Nolasco has had her fair taste of action in the NBA scene as she participated in the Jr. NBA Global Championship back in 2019.








                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

