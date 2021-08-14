








































































 




   







   















Jalen Green likely to sit out rest of Summer League as 'precaution'
Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets dunks against Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

                     

                        

                           
Jalen Green likely to sit out rest of Summer League as 'precaution'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 11:19am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After three games with the Houston Rockets, Fil-Am Jalen Green is likely to miss out on the rest of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.



According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the organization will likely sit Green "as a precaution" due to right hamstring soreness.








The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and two assists in the Summer League so far.



This has led the Rockets to a 2-1 record in the pocket tournament.



The only loss came on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), when Green only played 12 minutes against the Toronto Raptors.



He still scored 13 points, though.



Green's highlights in the Summer League include a victorious first matchup with No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.



Green scored 25 points en route to a 111-91 drubbing of Detroit.



The Rockets play the Orlando Magic next on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

