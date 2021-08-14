Jalen Green likely to sit out rest of Summer League as 'precaution'

MANILA, Philippines — After three games with the Houston Rockets, Fil-Am Jalen Green is likely to miss out on the rest of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the organization will likely sit Green "as a precaution" due to right hamstring soreness.

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green — as a precaution — will likely be held out of the remainder of Summer League due to right hamstring soreness, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and two assists in the Summer League so far.

This has led the Rockets to a 2-1 record in the pocket tournament.

The only loss came on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), when Green only played 12 minutes against the Toronto Raptors.

He still scored 13 points, though.

Green's highlights in the Summer League include a victorious first matchup with No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

Green scored 25 points en route to a 111-91 drubbing of Detroit.

The Rockets play the Orlando Magic next on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).