Esports enters college scene with Collegiate Center for Esports
Esports will kick off its venture into the collegiate scene with the Collegiate Center for Esports' 1-on-1 MLBB exhibition matches this weekend.
Esports enters college scene with Collegiate Center for Esports

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 10:50am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Esports has arrived in the Philippine collegiate sports scene with the birth of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).



Set to be an organized collegiate league nationwide, the CCE is a result of adapting to the ever-changing sports landscape amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Aiming to create an avenue for Filipino youth making their name in the booming online games industry, the CCE has plotted an official five-on-five Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Varsity Cup set to unfurl in October to kick things off.



But before that, a sneak peek of the action will take place with 1-on-1 exhibition matches set this weekend to kickstart the new collegiate sports venture.



Featured in this 1-on-1 MLBB exhibition are NCAA athletes like Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu of Letran, Mapua's Warren Bonifacio, and University of Perpetual Help's Jasper Cuervas.



Hostilities kick off today, August 14, with a double-header pitting Arellano University and Jose Rizal University followed by DLS-CSB locking horns with San Beda.



On Sunday, a triple-header will feature matches between Lyceum and EAC, San Sebastian and Perpetual, and Letran and Mapua.



CCE Spokesperson Waiyip Chong said the initial plans are only the beginning, as it also aims to reach out to more schools nationwide -- including those outside of Luzon.



“This batch is only the first of the many. We’re hoping to have more schools nationwide including Visayas and Mindanao in the future. That’s our vision,” he said.



As for the choice of title game MLBB, CCE head organizer Ssein Meneses explained the logic of it -- citing the popularity of the game in the country, and also the prowess of Filipino esports athletes in the game.



“The esports scene, especially ML, has grown bigger and bigger in the Philippines and Asia over the years, paving the way for us in creating an organized league in the collegiate ranks. That’s basically the origin of CCE. Our goal is for this dream to be nationwide down the road,” he said.



The Philippines is one of the powerhouses in MLBB with titles in the Southeast Asian Games, the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup, and the M2 World Championships.



Following its 5-on-5 launch in October, CCE is expected to follow it up with an official season by season calendar where schools will have regular esports players.



The 1-on-1 exhibition matches this weekend can be streamed on online entertainment channel CALM Network which will serve as the tournament's official broadcaster.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      MOBILE LEGENDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
