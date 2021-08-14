Saso slides to joint-5th in halfway mark of Women's Scottish Open

MANILA, Philippines — It was a mixed bag of results for Yuka Saso in the second round of the Women's Scottish Open in Fife, Scotland on Friday.

This as she fired off a 72 par for the course in the round, leaving her still at 5-under par after two days of competition, sliding to joint-5th place with five other golfers after tying for second at the end of the first round.

After sizzling in the first round, Saso struggled to begin the course on Friday when she had three bogeys against just one birdie in the front nine.

Fortunately for the Fil-Japanese golfer, she was able to shift back the momentum with back-to-back birdies in Holes 10 and 11 to begin the back nine.

While a bogey in Hole 16 would derail her stroke anew, she quickly recovered with a birdie in the next hole to avoid finishing in the red.

Saso has two more rounds this weekend to move up anew in the leaderboard.

Currently, she's only four strokes behind leader Ariya Jutanugarn at 9-under par.