Fighting Maroons officially name Goldwin Monteverde as head coach
Goldwin Monteverde
UAAP

                     

                        

                           
Fighting Maroons officially name Goldwin Monteverde as head coach

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 2:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons have named a new head coach.



A month after former head tactician Bo Perasol confirmed his resignation from the post, Goldwin Monteverde was officially announced as his successor.





Monteverde was previously supposed to handle the NU Bulldogs but was unable to assume his post after resigning months later in mid-2020.






"I would like to announce that the next UPMBT Head Coach is Goldwyn [sic] Monteverde," said UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo in his announcement.



"Morever, we take this opportunity to also announce the appointment of previous head coach Bo Perasol as UPMBT Program Director," he continued.



The idea of Perasol moving up to take a front office role in the program was floated when he announced his resignation.



Monteverde's move to UP comes as his supposed wards in NU like Gerry Abadiano, Carl Tamayo and Terrence Fortea, have all also gone to play for the Fighting Maroons.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

