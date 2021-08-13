Fighting Maroons officially name Goldwin Monteverde as head coach

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons have named a new head coach.

A month after former head tactician Bo Perasol confirmed his resignation from the post, Goldwin Monteverde was officially announced as his successor.

Monteverde was previously supposed to handle the NU Bulldogs but was unable to assume his post after resigning months later in mid-2020.

LOOK: UP Men’s Basketball Team announces its new head coach Goldwyn Monteverde, through the Office of the Chancellor Fidel R. Nemenzo



Bo Perasol, meanwhile, is named the UPMBT program director | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/VmjURqRjyF — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) August 13, 2021

"I would like to announce that the next UPMBT Head Coach is Goldwyn [sic] Monteverde," said UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo in his announcement.

"Morever, we take this opportunity to also announce the appointment of previous head coach Bo Perasol as UPMBT Program Director," he continued.

The idea of Perasol moving up to take a front office role in the program was floated when he announced his resignation.

Monteverde's move to UP comes as his supposed wards in NU like Gerry Abadiano, Carl Tamayo and Terrence Fortea, have all also gone to play for the Fighting Maroons.