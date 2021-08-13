Flying Titans reveal Madayag suffered ACL injury in PVL run

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans have confirmed the worst for their skipper Maddie Madayag who has suffered an injury following their run in the Premier Vollleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The club verified fears on Friday that further testing did indicate that the former Ateneo Lady Eagles stalwart injured her ACL in Game 1 of the PVL's Battle for Bronze series against the Petro Gazz Angels earlier this week.

Salute to our Captain Maddie. Thank you for leading the team with a strong heart, passion, and determination! You have led the Flying Titans to reach new heights!



Salute to our Captain Maddie. Thank you for leading the team with a strong heart, passion, and determination! You have led the Flying Titans to reach new heights!

We are all praying for your speedy recovery from your ACL injury. Nothing can stop the heart of a true Titan!

Madayag exited the game in the fourth set with the Flying Titans ahead, 15-14, when she landed badly and hurt her knee when her spike was blocked by Petro Gazz' Ria Meneses.

The 23-year-old had to be brought out of the court in a wheelchair then was rushed to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Medical Hospital in Batac, a good 22 kilometers away from their game venue in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, to undergo the MRI.

Madayag's absence proved costly for the Flying Titans as they ended up losing the game, as well as the bronze medal against the Angels when they were swept in the two games.

Madayag had previously suffered an ACL injury during her time with the Ateneo Lady Eagles but she was able to recover and win a title with them in the UAAP back in 2019.