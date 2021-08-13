








































































 




   







   















Fresh out of Olympics, Saso sizzling in Ladies Scottish Open
Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 5th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.
                           August 13, 2021                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After a Top 10 finish in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Yuka Saso is picking up just where she left off in the LPGA Ladies Scottish Open.



After the first round Thursday, Saso is tied for second with two other golfers with 5-under par and is only two strokes behind Scot bet Michele Thomson at -7.



Saso fired a total of eight birdies in the opening round, though it was dampened by a double bogey and a bogey in the front nine.



The 20-year-old would recover, though, entering the back nine at par, she fired five birdies to finish with 67 in the 72-par course.



Saso recently returned to a career-high World No. 8 in the Women's Golf World Ranking, moving two places from her erstwhile ranking at No. 10.



The Fil-Japanese golfer aims to bag her second LPGA Tour title after ruling the 2021 US Women's Open earlier this year.



The Ladies Scottish Open has a purse amounting to US$1.5 million.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

