Roach welcomes idea of Pacquiao becoming 'Fighting President'

MANILA, Philippines — The idea of a nation's president fighting in the boxing ring may sound ridiculous to most, but that may be a reality for Sen. Manny Pacquiao in the near future.

This if he does end up running for the country's top post come elections in 2022 and end up winning.

Though a "Fighting President" sounds daunting, Pacquiao's long-time trainer Freddie Roach welcomes the idea of it.

This as he sees Pacquiao still having a couple of fights in him after his bout with Yordenis Ugas set August 21 (August 22, Manila time).

"I tease Manny sometimes. I ask him 'Are you going to run for president?' He never tells me 'yes' or 'no'... I said, wouldn't it be pretty f---ing cool if a president defends his [boxing] title?," Roach told FightHubTV recently before Errol Spence Jr. had announced his withdrawal in the fight due to injury.

"I'd have to fill out a waiver, because you're not allowed to hit the president," the boxing architect quipped.

Despite having talked about Pacquiao's retirement before, Roach seems to believe that the 42-year-old can still eke out a few surprises.

"I would say at the most two [more fights]," Roach said of what Pacquiao has left in his future.

"Hopefully, he'll be president by then and not spend all his money on the poor people," he added.

A possible fight for Pacquiao after Ugas if he wins is Spence, as the American already stated, he wants to fight the winner of the title bout.

Pacquiao and Ugas lock horns for the WBA (Super) welterweight title — which was initially held by the senator before being stripped of it due to inactivity — at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in what will be Pacquiao's first taste of action since beating Keith Thurman for the same strap in July 2019.