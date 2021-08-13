Pacquiao nears tail end of sparring

HOLLYWOOD — Manny Pacquiao continued to impress in the second to the last day of sparring here Thursday (Friday, Manila time), hardly needing adjustment in the wake of a last-minute opponent change.

According to insiders who witnessed the six-round session, Pacquiao showcased his mobility, aggressiveness and durability as he worked his way through lots of jabs and hooks by his three sparring partners.

The Filipino icon, who will challenge Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas in a bid to reclaim the WBA “super” welterweight championship on August 21 in Las Vegas (August 22 in Manila), sparred two rounds each against Giovanni Cabrera, Ivan Redkach and AB Lopez.

Cabrera and Redkack are southpaws who were ordered to spar right-handed to simulate Ugas, who stepped in as a replacement for the injured Errol Spence Jr. Lopez, meanwhile, is a natural orthodox who had served as Pacquiao’s sparmate before.

“Nice movement,” said a Pacquiao staff member, emphasizing one of the key strategies against Ugas, described as a “flat-footed” fighter.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao has had productive sparring sessions in six weeks of training here in Los Angeles, reportedly scoring knockdowns to underscore his deadly form even at the twilight of his career.

After sparring Thursday, Pacquiao worked the mitts with Freddie Roach and spent time hitting the speed and double-end bags.

“(Roach) is earning his shekels today. After six rounds of sparring he's doing 10 brutal rounds on the mitts with his prize pupil,” said Fred Sternburg, Pacquiao’s US publicist who has been a staple inside the famous sweatshop during the fighting senator’s afternoon sessions.

In total, the eight-division world champion spent at least five hours in the gym. A decent crowd that had camped at the Wild Card’s parking lot was rewarded for their patience when Pacquiao, on board his black Mercedes SL 550, emerged from the gym gates and stopped to grant autographs.

Pacquiao is expected to hold one more sparring session on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) before breaking camp for the trip to the world’s gambling capital.

He and his team are confident that fighting a different opponent on short notice would not be a problem.

Still, Pacquiao’s childhood friend and senior training man Buboy Fernandez earlier preached caution.

“Alam mo naman ang mga Cubans, magagaling yan. May Olympian record. 'Wag natin basta basta bigyan ng kumpyansa (You know how good Cuban boxers are. Many have Olympic experience. We should not easily give them confidence),” Fernandez told Filipino scribes the other day.