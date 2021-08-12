








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Crossovers foil Cool Smashers to force rubber match for PVL crown
Jaja Santiago (3) towed the Chery Tiggo Crossovers past the Creamline Cool Smashers in Game Two of the PVL Open Conference Finals with her 25 points to force a winner-take-all Game Three
PVL media bureau

                     

                        

                           
Crossovers foil Cool Smashers to force rubber match for PVL crown

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 8:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
ILOCOS NORTE — With another looming five-setter, Chery Tiggo put forth all its strength to beat down Creamline in the fourth set, fashioning out a 25-18, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory to force sudden death for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference crown here Thursday night.



Jaja Santiago towered all over when it mattered most, pumping in clutch points behind her vaunted quick attacks, including a joust that broke the 16-all count in the fourth, giving the Crossovers the needed momentum and cushion, 20-17, to hold off the Cool Smashers, who had hoped to send the match into another five-setter where they had been unbeaten in five occasions.





That included a 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 15-7 escape in the opener of the best-of-three finals Wednesday, putting the Cool Smashers closer to ruling the country’s first pro volley league after dominating this tournament in the then semi-pro PVL in 2019.



But Santiago, along with sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat and the rest of the gritty Crossovers, would not have any of it as Santiago-Manabat took over at the endgame and fired three hits, the last a back row attack off a broken play that cooled down the Cool Smashers.



“God brought us here, we did the work and God did the rest,” said Santiago after steering the Crossovers to the victory that set up the winner-take-all match at 3 p.m. Friday.



The former National U standout, who toughened up in the Japanese V League, came away with 25 points, the 21st forcing a 16-all tie and the next, on a net battle, shoving Chery Tiggo to the lead that the Crossovers would never relinquish.



A Jema Galanza wide attack and another Santiago quick hit put Chery Tiggo three points clear of their fancied rivals and after Galanza countered with a sharp kill, Santiago again scored on her bread-and-butter play with Jasmine Nabor.



A Chery Tiggo setting miscue and a net violation that sandwiched Manabat’s power hit kept Creamline in the match but Risa Sato served long and after Michele Gumabao scored on a corner hit, Manabat delivered another point and Shaya Adorador escaped with an off-speed hit.



Alyssa Valdez soared and knocked in a hit off a combination play to keep Creamline within three but the Crossovers regrouped after scrambling with the first ball in the ensuing play and Manabat coming through with the clincher that the Cool Smashers had failed to save.



“We just have to stay focused. Kailangan naming magsama-sama para makuha ang korona,” added Santiago, who also stressed the need for the Crossovers to come into the rubber match mentally prepared.



In a clash of power and adjustments, the Crossovers came out better with schemes that clicked and surprised the Cool Smashers no end.



While Creamline coach Tai Bundit stuck with his core players majority of the way, Chery Tiggo mentor Aaron Velez shuffled his aces well with starter Mylene Paat and Joy Dacoron coming in fresh in the third set and providing the energy to the finish.



Behind Maika Ortiz’s brilliant plays, the Crossovers took command midway in the opening frame as the former UST standout scored on a variety of shots, including on quick plays and blocks plus a couple of soft attacks.



But the Cool Smashers, behind the fired-up troika of Valdez, Galanza and Tots Carlos combined in a blistering second set bounce-back, reasserting their might upfront that the Crossovers had no answer for, reducing the match to a three-set duel.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PVL
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The show must go on: Pacquiao welcomes Ugas as new foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The show must go on: Pacquiao welcomes Ugas as new foe


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Speaking from his training base here in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), the Filipino welcomed Ugas as a last-minute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who is latest Pacquiao foe Yordenis Ugas?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who is latest Pacquiao foe Yordenis Ugas?


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With the scheduled bout just more than a week away, WBA (Super) welterweight titlist Yordenis Ugas has been asked to step...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Lakers considering signing NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Lakers considering signing NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A deal with the Lakers, who have landed a number of big free agents like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, will be Thomas'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine bets begin fight for slot in Valorant Berlin tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine bets begin fight for slot in Valorant Berlin tiff


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
After topping the final stage of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) - Challengers in the Philippines, BREN Esports, Galaxy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ginebra honors Philippine Olympians with commemorative bottle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ginebra honors Philippine Olympians with commemorative bottle


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Olympic-themed Ginebra bottle features artworks of the ardent Olympians led by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who brought...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Unbeaten Magnolia, TNT upbeat on carrying momentum when PBA resumes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unbeaten Magnolia, TNT upbeat on carrying momentum when PBA resumes


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia, TNT and the 10 other squads have been settling on individual workouts online since the PBA suspended play due to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angels overpower gassed Flying Titans to clinch bronze in PVL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angels overpower gassed Flying Titans to clinch bronze in PVL


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Angels, who took Game One, 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, Wednesday, completed a two-game sweep of the Flying Titans.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to spar as scheduled amid Spence replacement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to spar as scheduled amid Spence replacement


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pacquiao had been duking it out with southpaws Giovanni Cabrera and Ivan Redkach prior to Errol Spence’s withdrawal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coach sees Team Lakay's Pacatiw as future titlist in ONE Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coach sees Team Lakay's Pacatiw as future titlist in ONE Championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pacatiw showed versatility in his first fight in a stacked bantamweight division which includes the likes of fellow Team Lakay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Para athletes get allowance increase as Tokyo Parlaympics loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Para athletes get allowance increase as Tokyo Parlaympics loom


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
From $1,000 (P50,000), PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez Thursday tripled it to $3,000 (P150,000) with hopes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with