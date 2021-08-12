Unbeaten Magnolia, TNT upbeat on carrying momentum when PBA resumes

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten leaders Magnolia and TNT are determined to sustain their momentums once the PBA returns to action to maintain hold of the driver seats almost midway through the 46th Philippine Cup elimination round.

The Hotshots (4-0) and the Tropang Giga (3-0) said that while their hot starts have been derailed by the league’s momentary break, other squads are also affected that will pave the way for a new race as the PBA eyes resumption in Pampanga.

“All other teams are also in break. We're happy for a great start but it will not end there. We’ll work hard again after this break to regain our full rhythm and momentum,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero told The STAR.

“I'm not worried about the effect because we’re all equally affected. My only concern is for the players to keep safe while maintaining their conditioning,” added TNT mentor Chot Reyes.

Magnolia, TNT and the 10 other squads have been settling on individual workouts online since the PBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 Delta variant threat and enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila last week.

The good thing is, should the PBA secure a go-signal to hold games in Pampanga, squads would be given a week-long practice and scrimmage training to regain their bearings from a sudden interruption since the league opened shop in Pasig last July 16.

The PBA is still waiting for clearance from Pampanga, which is under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), to resume play under a semi-bubble setting within the province only.

Meanwhile, the PBA family joined six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo in mourning after his beloved mother, Marites, passed away yesterday in Cebu, according to multiple reports.

Players around the league, including his San Miguel teammates, have offered their sympathies and prayers to the gentle giant, who is a proud ‘mama’s boy’.

Fajardo and his family have yet to issue a statement at press time though he has changed his social media profile pictures to a candle photo.