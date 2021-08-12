Philippine bets begin fight for slot in Valorant Berlin tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Three Philippine teams will attempt to punch a ticket to the Valorant Masters in Berlin, Germany when they go up against the top squads in Southeast Asia.

After topping the final stage of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) - Challengers in the Philippines, BREN Esports, Galaxy Racer, and Oasis Gaming seek to take it up a notch and rule the Valorant Challengers - SEA Playoffs.

The top two teams of the SEA Playoffs will be the only ones to head to the Masters in Berlin, where they stand a chance to earn a slot in the 2021 Valorant Championships — which will pit all previous Masters winners, and the top-performing teams throughout the world during the Tour.

BREN, the Filipino team to qualify, is hoping to redeem themselves after falling short of the SEA Valorant crown twice already.

The group stages of the 2021 VCT Stage 3 - SEA Challengers will kick off Thursday until August 15.

The 16 teams will battle it out in a best-of-two single round robin matches.

The top two teams from each group would then move on to the playoffs beginning August 19.

Stream the matches of the Philippine squads via the Philippine Pro Gaming League Facebook page.