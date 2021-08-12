Report: Lakers considering signing NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas

MANILA, Philippines — Isaiah Thomas could possibly make a return to the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a report by NBA writer Marc Stein, the Lakers are "considering" and "have weighed" the potential signing of Thomas, who most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans just three games with a 10-day contract earlier this year.

A deal with the Lakers, who have landed a number of big free agents like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, will be Thomas' second stint with the Lakers — having played with them during the 2017-18 season where he appeared in 17 games.

Thomas recently made headlines after scoring 81 points in a Pro-Am game in Seattle.

The 32-year-old is best known for his stint with the Boston Celtics, whom he played for from 2015 to 2017.

During his stay in Boston, he earned two All-Star selections and finished third in the NBA in scoring in the 2016-17 season, posting norms of 28.9 points per game.

It was at the end of the 2016-17 season, however, when Thomas would be sidelined with a hip injury that would nag him over the past few years.

He had surgery in 2020 to hopefully reestablish himself in the league.

However, it has not leaded to any significant playing time until now.

A deal with the Lakers would change that, with the team looking poised to make another run at the NBA title with holdover stars LeBron James, and Anthony Davis and their free agent signings.