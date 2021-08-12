NBA Store celebrates one year in Philippines with special collection

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA Store is celebrating its one year anniversary in the Philippines with commemorative shirts exclusive to the country.

Having arrived as a digital shop last year after closing its physical stores in 2018, the store gives a nod to its faithful Filipino patrons with two new shirt designs.

The "Hoop Tee" is a minimalist expression of the NBA logos combined with gradient expressions of the colors of the Philippine flag.

The statement "Made in the Philippines" and the country's coordinates can be found at the back of the shirt, representing the unique brand of basketball, as well as the popularity of the sport, in the country.

Also available is the "Homecourt Tee" which pays homage to the etymology of the Philippines.

Written at the front of the tee are several names that the Philippines had gone through in its history — Filipinas, Pearl of the Orient, Las Islas Filipinas and Philippines.

The names are placed beside the NBA logo.

At the back of the tee is a heatmap of the Philippines superimposed on a basketball court.

The NBA logo is pinned at the middle of the map to showcase "Filipinos' passion for the world's premier basketball league".

Apart from the new tees, the store is also making available the NBA Philippines-exclusive tees which all give a special flavor for Filipino fans.

All tees will set a fan back P995 at nbastore.com.ph.