Creamline holds off Chery Tiggo to win PVL Finals Game 1
Creamline holds off Chery Tiggo to win PVL Finals Game 1

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 9:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez came through big with a memorable fifth-set performance as Creamline repulsed Chery Tiggo, 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 15-7, Wednesday to move on the cusp of topping the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center here.



After blowing a 2-0 lead after the Crossovers fought back to tie it at 2-2, Valdez fulfilled her role as savior and came through with big shots after big shots to seal the Game One win and move a win close to becoming the country’s first professional champion of the sport.



Creamline will go for the kill in Game Two set Thursday.



A decider, if necessary, is scheduled on Friday.



After a sluggish start, Jaja Santiago, who is battling Valdez for the MVP award, willed the Crossovers back by stepping up in the third and fourth set to level the count at two sets apiece.



Until Valdez took charge to deliver the crucial blows.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

