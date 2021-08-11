Slumping Folayang hopes 4th time's the charm vs debuting Chinese foe

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Folayang is out to prove he still has what it takes to compete with mixed martial arts' best against China's Zhang Lipeng in the tape-delayed event ONE: Battleground II set for broadcast this Friday.

Folayang, a former ONE Lightweight World Champion, will be going up against Lipeng with three straight defeats in his mind.

Already at 36-years-old, the Team Lakay stalwart is raring to prove he still has lots left in the tank and regain his composure.

"I need to persevere so that I can be able to hit that break and it will continue to go," said Folayang.

Lipeng is five years younger than Folayang at 31, and has won five of his last seven bouts.

But Folayang remains confident in his abilities to restart another bid for the title at his age.

"Of course," Folayang replied when asked if he was confident he could still compete with younger opponents.

"It will boil down on the preparation and how tough we are mentally," he added.

Folayang last won a bout in November 2019 when he bested Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa. Since then he has lost to Pieter Buist, Antonio Caruso and Shinya Aoki.

Folayang's battle with Lipeng is the main event in a card that also features former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex Silva taking on Lipeng's compatriot Miao Li Tao.