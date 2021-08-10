Creamline ready for return to final dance in PVL

ILOCOS NORTE – Whichever side Creamline would be facing in the finals of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, the Cool Smashers are more than ready to take up the challenge — either from Chery Tiggo or Choco Mucho — and go for another title run.

And it’s not just another crown, for they already collared three since joining the league in 2017 with back-to-back third place finishes in the Reinforced and Open, finally coming up with that potent mix of power and class to rule all but one of the next four conferences.

With a star-studded crew, Creamline could’ve extended its reign but the pandemic disrupted play in 2020. But that didn’t stop the Cool Smashers from planning and looking ahead as they stayed together and in shape during the long hiatus, thrilled and excited when the league decided to turn pro late last year.

That’s why they came into the inaugural pro staging with the same fire and enthusiasm as they did in their dominant run in the then semi-pro PVL, topping the single round elims and then sweeping the Petro Gazz Angels in the Final Four.

But the other teams have also toughened up, including the new squads, particularly Chery Tiggo, which like Creamline, has served notice of its title bid early with an impressive elims campaign behind the likes of Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Shaya Adorador, Rachel Austero, Bea Duremdes, Gyzelle Sy and playmaker Jasmine Nabor.

Choco Mucho likewise made such an impact with its triple-tower combo of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon with a slew of young stars, led by Ponggay Gaston and Deanna Wong, showing their readiness to go big-time with big plays from the elims to the semis.

Still, the yardstick of volley excellence remains the Cool Smashers with Alyssa Valdez, though now being checked with taller, skillful defenders, continued to flash that awesome form in the face of the steady rise of new talents.

But the former Ateneo star also needs a solid backup crew to keep Creamline in the title hunt and the likes of Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza, Risa Sato, Rose Vargas, top setter Jia Morado always ready to step up and play their respective roles to the hilt.

But it was Tots Carlos’ breakout season for the Cool Smashers that makes the team a lot tougher with the former UP standout swiftly earning her spot in the starting roster following a series of big games in the early going of the elims.

She was more imposing in the semis, backing Valdez’s 25-point game in the opener with 23 points and leading the team’s romp over the Angels with 21 hits with Valdez settling for a nine-point output.

“It’s a total team effort,” Valdez would insist.

It should be, otherwise hers and Carlos’ efforts would be put to naught if not for the Gumabaos, Galanzas, Satos and Morados and the whole bench full support.