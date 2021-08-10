








































































 




   







   















Basilan shifts focus to overall VisMin Super Cup title vs Mandaue
“Tapos na 'yung celebration namin kaagad the night of our Mindanao Leg championship. We practiced and prepared for KCS," said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

                     

                        

                           
                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 3:26pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Newly crowned Mindanao Leg champion Jumbo Plastic-Basilan plunges back to action right away, setting its sights on the overall Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup crown against Visayas Leg titlist KCS-Mandaue at the Pagadian City Gym in Zamboanga del Sur.



Less than 48 hours after their perfect Mindanao Leg conquest, the unbeaten Peace Riders want no let-up in Game 1 of the best-of-five titular showdown at 6 p.m. opposite a well-rested Mandaue squad that won the Visayas Leg last May.



“Tapos na 'yung celebration namin kaagad the night of our Mindanao Leg championship. We practiced and prepared for KCS," said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.



Though with little rest, momentum will be on the side of Basilan that swept Petra Cement-Roxas in the best-of-three finals highlighted by an easy 89-70 win in Game 2.



That win was only the icing on the cake for the Peace Riders, who capped off an overall 10-0 tournament sweep spiked by eight wins in the elimination round that paved the way for their automatic finals entry.



Mindanao Leg Finals MVP Chris Bitoon and Season MVP Hesed Gabo will lead Basilan against a crippled Mandaue squad without its top player Ping Exciminiano, who was called up by mother squad TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA.



“We're gonna play the KCS way," said coach Mike Reyes as Mandaue looks to unleash their underdog mentality anew after upsetting unbeaten Talisay in the Visayas Leg championship.



Apart from Exciminiano, Mandaue will also miss veterans Gryann Mendoza and Al Tamsi in a tall order to pull the rug from under unblemished and full-force Basilan.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

