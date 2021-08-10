








































































 




   







   















Comcast Business Tour Top 10 to be decided at the Wyndham Championship

                     

                        

                           
Comcast Business Tour Top 10 to be decided at the Wyndham Championship

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 12:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Comcast Business Tour Top 10 rewards full-season performance leading into FedExCup Playoffs



As the 2020-21 FedExCup Regular Season concludes this week with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, a bonus pool of $10 million will be awarded to 10 players through the Comcast Business Tour Top 10. Earning a top 10 spot in the standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the FedExCup trophy.



The Comcast Business Tour Top 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season. The current ‘super season’ schedule features 50 official FedExCup tournaments, the most in a season since 1975 (51).



“We are proud to recognize the incredible accomplishments of this year’s FedExCup Regular Season winners as part of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10,” said Eileen Diskin, CMO, Comcast Business. “Through our strategic partnership with the PGA Tour, we’re able to not only spotlight the best players in the game but showcase our shared commitment to excellence and performance on and off the course. We’re looking forward to an exciting finish to this year’s FedExCup Regular Season and wish all the players on the leaderboard the best of luck!”



The current standings are as follows, which includes projected bonuses for the 10 players currently among the Comcast Business Tour Top 10:



 




	
		

			
			
Current Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 Standings

					
		

		

			
			
Pos.

					
			
			
Player

					
			
			
Points

					
			
			
Wins

					
			
			
Top-10s

					
			
			
Pts Behind

					
			
			
Projected Bonus

					
		

		

			
			
1

					
			
			
Collin Morikawa

					
			
			
2,171

					
			
			
2

					
			
			
8

					
			
			
-

					
			
			
$2 million

					
		

		

			
			
2

					
			
			
Jordan Spieth

					
			
			
2,139

					
			
			
1

					
			
			
9

					
			
			
32

					
			
			
$1.5 million

					
		

		

			
			
3

					
			
			
Patrick Cantlay

					
			
			
2,056

					
			
			
2

					
			
			
5

					
			
			
115

					
			
			
$1.2 million

					
		

		

			
			
4

					
			
			
Harris English

					
			
			
2,039

					
			
			
2

					
			
			
8

					
			
			
132

					
			
			
$1.1 million

					
		

		

			
			
5

					
			
			
Jon Rahm

					
			
			
2,003

					
			
			
1

					
			
			
12

					
			
			
168

					
			
			
$1 million

					
		

		

			
			
6

					
			
			
Abraham Ancer

					
			
			
1,926

					
			
			
1

					
			
			
7

					
			
			
245

					
			
			
$850,000

					
		

		

			
			
7

					
			
			
Bryson DeChambeau

					
			
			
1,910

					
			
			
2

					
			
			
7

					
			
			
261

					
			
			
$700,000

					
		

		

			
			
8

					
			
			
Louis Oosthuizen

					
			
			
1,877

					
			
			
0

					
			
			
8

					
			
			
294

					
			
			
$600,000

					
		

		

			
			
9

					
			
			
Justin Thomas

					
			
			
1,758

					
			
			
1

					
			
			
5

					
			
			
413

					
			
			
$550,000

					
		

		

			
			
10

					
			
			
Sam Burns

					
			
			
1,721

					
			
			
1

					
			
			
7

					
			
			
450

					
			
			
$500,000

					
		

	




 



    
	
  • Louis Oosthuizen (8) is the only player in the Wyndham Championship field that can overtake Collin Morikawa and claim the No. 1 spot in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10.
    • 
	
  • The following players are in the Wyndham Championship and can move inside the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 with a good finish this week: Jason Kokrak (12), Hideki Matsuyama (14), Patrick Reed (22).
    • 




“Finishing in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is the result of exceptional performance throughout the FedExCup Regular Season,” said PGA Tour President and EVP Tyler Dennis. “The PGA Tour’s ‘super season’ of 50 events hasn’t disappointed and has highlighted the importance of every event and every shot. We look forward to honoring the players that finish in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 following the Wyndham Championship.”



In 2019, Brooks Koepka earned the top spot in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, while Justin Thomas garnered the honor in 2020 on the strength of three FedExCup Regular Season victories.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

