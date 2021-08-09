








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Creamline sweeps Petro Gazz to seize finals berth
Alyssa Valdez hugs Risa Sato during Creamline's semis game against Petro Gazz.
PVL Media Bureau

                     

                        

                           
Creamline sweeps Petro Gazz to seize finals berth

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 7:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Game Tuesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

3 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Creamline overpowered Petro Gazz, 27-25, 25-22, 25-16, Monday to claim the first finals berth in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Tots Carlos unleashed a 20-point performance including 18 on spikes to power the Cool Smashers, who took Game One, 27-29, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 16-14, Sunday, to a two-game sweep of the Angels and into the best-of-three finals unfolding Wednesday.



“It was a total team effort but Tots played really for us,” said Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez.



The Cool Smashers broke away in a tight third set duel to storm to leads of 16-9, 18-11 and 23-14 as the Angels cracked after reeling on a bad break, enabling Creamline to cruise to the straight-set triumph and a sweep of their best-of-three semifinal series.



The victory came on the heels of Creamline’s come-from-behind 27-29, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 16-14 squeaker in the series’ opener, keeping the Cool Smashers on track of the crown in the inaugural staging of the country’s pro volley league after ruling this tournament in the then semi-pro PVL before the pandemic scrapped the 2020 season.



“I don’t know…but I’m just really happy playing,” said Carlos as she gasped for air following another draining game that had her firing 21 points, a day after pouring in 23 hits and combining with Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza to pull off their tough Game One win.



Galanza finished with 12 points, Pangs Pineda added 10 points while Risa Sato chipped in eight hits as Valdez practically let her teammates ran the show and settled for a nine-point output after a 25-point performance last Sunday.



"It's a total team effort," said Valdez. "All our coaches' reminders were on point and we were able to apply all of them." 



Displaying grace under pressure, the Cool Smashers survived the Angels in the extended opening frame, out-steadied their rivals in the stretch in the second and pulled away from a shaky 9-7 lead in the third when Valdez’s spike that didn’t hit the Petro Gazz blockers’ arms but the top of the net as seen in slow-mo replay was ruled an off-the-block hit, thus hiking the Cool Smashers' lead to three points.



It was downswing from there for the Angels, who failed to neutralize the Cool Smashers’ sustained firepower that came from all angles, enabling Creamline to post seven-point leads that proved too big for the former to overcome.



Petro Gazz likewise sorely missed Myla Pablo's offensive sock as the former National U standout finished with just three points after exploding for 26 hits in Game One. Ria Meneses top-scored for the Angels with nine points while Ces Molina added eight points and Remy Palma and Gretchel Soltonoes combined for 13 hits.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CREAMLINE
                                                      PVL
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo counts cost of $15 billion pandemic Olympics 'gamble'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo counts cost of $15 billion pandemic Olympics 'gamble'


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo awoke to a huge bill and soaring coronavirus cases on Monday after pulling off a mid-pandemic Olympics that at times...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial hopes to be ringside at Pacquiao vs Spence fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial hopes to be ringside at Pacquiao vs Spence fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Though first planning to see his family in the Philippines, Marcial hopes to fly to the US and be ringside for the senator's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Paradigm Sports Management reportedly hit a setback in its bid to prevent the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mission accomplished: Team Philippines to leave Tokyo with best Olympic bid ever
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mission accomplished: Team Philippines to leave Tokyo with best Olympic bid ever


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Team Philippines missed a double gold but is nonetheless breaking camp here soaring high with a great, great breakthrough...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Abnett credits team for surge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Don Abnett wouldn’t take any credit for the Philippine boxing team’s three-medal finish at the Olympics here and instead, applauded the efforts of the entire delegation in delivering a performance of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 3rd PCAP Conference to feature teams from Asia, Europe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3rd PCAP Conference to feature teams from Asia, Europe


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the conclusion of the Wesley So Cup, the Professional bared plans for the season-ending third tournament, the Open...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 When dreams come true
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
When dreams come true


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
It takes a nation to realize a dream.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Triumphant boxers, POC chief fly home today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Triumphant boxers, POC chief fly home today


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial, along with the rest of the Philippine delegation, will fly home today...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duda rules World Cup
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In Sochi (Russia), the imperturbable Polish world contender Jan-Krzysztof Duda ran away with top prize at the $1.9 million FIDE World Cup, beating Russian Sergey Karjakin, 1.5-.5, in the finals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sports we wish were in the Olympics
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Now that the Tokyo Olympics are over, and the Philippine contingent surpassed all previous performances, we look forward to the next.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with