Chery Tiggo forces Game 3 vs Choco Mucho
Dindin Santiago-Manabat went on attack mode for Chery Tiggo and unloaded a match-high 19 points.
BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo showed up with more resolve and will to win as it hammered out a vengeful 25-18, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Choco Mucho Monday and forced a deciding Game Three in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Dindin Santiago-Manabat went on attack mode and unloaded a match-high 19 points, including 16 on kills, while Jaja Santiago imposed her might and fired 13 points on eight kills, three aces and two blocks to help power the Crossovers to the Game Two win, knot the series at one game apiece and set up a decider today.



It was in stark contrast to Chery Tiggo’s disappointing 18-25, 22-25, 21-25 defeat in the series opener Sunday when Santiago, who honed her skills playing in Japan, was held to conference-low nine hits.



“I just want to emphasize the ladies need to be more confident and they poured their hearts out for this match,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez.



Velez said they would need to display the same form to have a chance in Game Three.



“We just have to work harder and I think whoever is hungrier, more aggressive will win and I think might have that advantage,” said Velez. “We just need to remain focused and take up from where we left off and continue fighting.”



Unlike in the opener, the Crossovers showed tremendous poise on this one.



After losing the lead, 15-16, in the second set, Chery Tiggo willed its way back and never wavered in reclaiming the lead and the set.



The Crossovers also didn’t quiver when the Flying Titans erased their 23-20 edge and tied it at 24 as Jaja Santiago blasted a kill and a service ace in succession to seal the deal.



Chery Tiggo got help from Mylene Paat and Shaya Adorador, who chipped in 10 and nine hits, respectively, while Jasmine Nabor came in with a much more inspired play as she dished out 26 excellent assists.



Creamline, which won Game One, 27-29, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 16-14, was going for the jugular against Petro Gazz at press time.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

