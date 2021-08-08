Filipino bets in Tokyo have 'reshaped history', says Philippine Olympic chief

TOKYO – First Olympic gold. First Olympic medal from a female boxer. First multi-medal Olympic performance in 89 years. A two-silver, one-bronze hit in boxing. And a total medal haul of one gold, two silvers and one bronze.As curtains fell on the XXXII Olympiad, the compact but crack Philippine contingent of 19 athletes had woven these tales together – great narratives that will transcend time; a great success in the biggest sporting arena that will be celebrated, adored and adulated by generations.

The Tokyo 2020 Philippine team put on a performance for the ages, ushering in a new dawn and new day in Philippine sports.

“We have reshaped history for the Philippines in the 2020 Olympics. Such would not have been possible without, foremost Divine grace, and the solidarity and faith our Filipino athletes have displayed,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude to the Philippine government through the Philippine Sports Commission, the support of private personalities and companies headed by the MVP Sports Foundation and Mr. Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corp. and everyone else who pledged incentives for our Filipino athletes.

“Similarly, our heartfelt thanks to the members of the House of Representatives, the Senate and all those who sought grace, strength, courage and hope for our Olympians. Most especially, we give honor and thanks to our athletes and their teams who fought with all heart and spirit and etched an indelible mark in Olympic history on behalf of our country.”

As the cauldron at the National Stadium was snuffed, Team Philippines celebrated a giant jump to a Top 50 finish in the Olympic medal standings.

The Philippine athletes sustained their searing drive from a four-gold showing in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta to an overall championship finish in the 2019 SEA Games at home and to being the best performing country from Southeast Asia in these Olympic Games.

The Philippines won one gold (courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz), two silvers (boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam) and one bronze (boxer Eumir Marcial), topping the 1-1-3 medal harvest of Indonesia, 1-0-1 of Thailand and 0-0-1 of Malaysia.

“We’ve proven and shown the sporting power of the Philippines. Kaya ng Filipino. After the overall championship in the SEA Games, we maintained our status as the best in Southeast Asia in these Games,” said Tolentino.

“Kung nadagdagan ng isang gold, we’re in the Top 30. But as it is, marami tayong nilagpasan na European countries. And after 97 years, we broke all our records,” added Tolentino.

And the POC chief is hopeful Team Philippines will continue to progress with sustained programs of the national sports associations and the national Olympic committee with the support of the government and the private sector.

“If the program continues, (another successful Olympic campaign in) Paris is doable,” said Tolentino.

“Kung hindi matapatan, baka mahigitan pa,” said Tolentino, hopeful of better showings from young Olympians who competed here.

Paalam is 23, Marcial 25, gymnast Caloy Yulo and rower Cris Nievares both 21, weightlifter Elreen Ando and taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa both 22, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena 25, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe 24, golfer Yuka Saso 20 and another golfer Bianca Pagdanganan 23.

“At marami tayong within striking distance na pwedeng mag-qualify for Paris,” said Tolentino.

And there’s the readiness and willingness of the athletes to continue to work hard and persevere in the continued search for Olympic gold.

Diaz is not about to call it a career at 30 years old. Obiena and Yulo are looking forward to another Olympic participation in Paris. Petecio, Paalam and Marcial all want a medal of a better color in the next Olympics.