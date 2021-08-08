Paalam tells fellow dreamers: 'Nothing's impossible'

MANILA, Philippines — The road to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was not easy for men's flyweight silver medalist Carlo Paalam.

A native of Cagayan de Oro, Paalam had to endure a lot of struggles in his life, including spending his childhood as a "scavenger" or a "mangangalakal" just to help his family make ends meet.

Despite the challenges though, Paalam was able to work himself out of the claws of poverty through boxing and is now millions richer after his feat in Japan.

Achieving what he thought he couldn't do, Paalam tells those like him to just continue dreaming and draw inspiration from whatever they have in their life.

"Sa akin po [kumuha] sila ng inspirasyon sa anong nakikita nila, kahit konti na binigay sa kanila, at [yung] dapat nila magawa po, higitan pa po," the 23-year-old advised young indigent athletes who wish to reach the level he is at.

"Di sila [dapat] magdoubt, i-inspire yung sarili na kaya nila at ipush nila yung pangarap. Walang imposible basta sa Panginoon, ibigay sayo. Push mo lang yung dream mo," he added.

While Paalam's journey with the national team is far from over, his family's struggles financially will likely come to an end as he is set to receive eye-popping incentives of at least P17 million and also a house and lot in Tagaytay City.

Paalam and the rest of the national boxing team will banner the Philippine contingent in the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics Sunday evening before flying back to Manila on Monday.