PBA squads ready, willing to go extra mile

MANILA, Philippines — PBA squads have expressed their readiness to go the extra mile even if it means traveling for long hours outside Metro Manila just to continue the 46th Philippine Cup amid the ongoing pandemic.

Shelved anew by the restrictions in the National Capital Region, PBA coaches said it would not be a problem to play in nearby provinces like Pampanga as they already saw these challenges and possibilities coming prior to the season opener in Pasig last month.

“We will play wherever as long as the tournament continues,” Blackwater mentor Nash Racela told The STAR.

“We will play wherever the PBA asks us to play,” added Chot Reyes of the TNT Tropang Giga as Meralco’s Norman Black, Rain or Shine’s Chris Gavina and Phoenix’s Topex Robinson echoed the sentiments.

The PBA, which opened the season at the Ynares Sports Arena last July 16, has to find alternative venues following the start of the strict enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in NCR due to the COVID-19 Delta variant threat until Aug. 20.

Batangas, the league’s first previous option, was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions, leaving Pampanga as the next best possible site with its current modified GCQ (MGCQ) status pending local government unit’s green light.

The IATF already gave its go-signal to the PBA the other day to resume its stalled season as long as it would be in areas under GCQ and/or MGCQ.

The PBA halted its games as early as Wednesday and is now ironing out details on the potential venue for the meantime.

PBA teams for are leaving no stone unturned with continuous workouts, albeit individually through online Zoom sessions.