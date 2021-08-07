








































































 




   







   















Nesthy Petecio named flag bearer for Tokyo Olympics closing ceremonies
Second-placed Philippines' Nesthy Petecio celebrates after the women's feather (54-57kg) boxing final bout against Japan's Sena Irie during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 4:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Silver medalist Nesthy Petecio will carry the flag for Team Philippines in the closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics set Sunday, August 8, Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino said.



Petecio, who won silver in the women's featherweight division, will be joined by her three teammates in the Philippine boxing team: Irish Magno, fellow silver medalist Carlo Paalam, and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.



Joining the Philippine contingent to close its best campaign in the quadrennial games ever are the boxing team's coaches, and Skate Pilipinas president Carl Sambrano.



Filipino athletes ended their campaign in Tokyo Saturday, August 7, with Paalam's silver highlighting the day's hostilities.



Meanwhile, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan ended their gallant stands without a medal.



The Philippines is going home from Tokyo with four medals, highlighted by Hidilyn Diaz's gold medal in weightlifting.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

