








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Alapag joins Kings coaching staff anew in NBA Summer League
Jimmy Alapag
ABL

                     

                        

                           
Alapag joins Kings coaching staff anew in NBA Summer League

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 3:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag will be part of the Sacramento Kings coaching staff for the Las Vegas Summer League for the second time.



Alapag, who first made it to the team's coaching staff in 2019, was included in the roster released Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



The Fil-Am hoop star turned tactician will be handling players like Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Alex, and NBA G League Ignite's Princepal Singh in the Summer League roster.



G League's Stockton Kings coach Bobby Jackson will call the shots for the pocket tournament while Alapag's fellow assistants are Will Scott, Lindsey Harding, Jonah Herscu, Akachi Okugo, and Isaac Yacob.



The Kings will begin their campaign in the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on Monday, August 9 (Tuesday, August 10) against the Charlotte Hornets.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abnett cautious of Carlo&rsquo;s opponent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abnett cautious of Carlo’s opponent


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
 It’s down to one fight as Carlo Paalam is just a win away from hitting paydirt in the Olympics. He’s going for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Just before she left Sofitel Hotel when her one week quarantine ended on Thursday, Diaz became millions richer courtesy of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Paradigm Sports Management reportedly hit a setback in its bid to prevent the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the waning days of the Tokyo Games, there’s still no goodbye for Carlo Paalam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-DLSU Green Archer Taane Samuel signs with Brisbane Bullets in Aussie NBL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-DLSU Green Archer Taane Samuel signs with Brisbane Bullets in Aussie NBL


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former De La Salle University Green Archer center Taane Samuel will be the first former UAAP player to suit up for the Australian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 How depression almost knocked Nesthy Petecio out of boxing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How depression almost knocked Nesthy Petecio out of boxing


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist almost never made it to the Games.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio earns place in Philippine sports lore with sterling Olympic silver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio earns place in Philippine sports lore with sterling Olympic silver


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Nesthy Petecio’s swashbuckling show atop the ring in the Tokyo Games culminated in a silver-medal feat.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 For Olympic silver that shines like gold, Petecio set to have own prize stockpile
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For Olympic silver that shines like gold, Petecio set to have own prize stockpile


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
For someone who experienced living in a makeshift shelter covered by a mere tarpaulin to owning a posh condominium and another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio falls short vs home bet, settles for Olympic silver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio falls short vs home bet, settles for Olympic silver


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines thus continues its search for its first gold medal in Olympic boxing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio passes hard Testa, punches way to Olympic gold medal match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio passes hard Testa, punches way to Olympic gold medal match


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Petecio had to buck a slow start where Testa took the nod of all five judges, 10-9, in the opening round.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio targets shot at another Olympic gold for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio targets shot at another Olympic gold for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
On the brink of matching the highest Philippine achievement in Olympic boxing, Nesthy Petecio is calm, cool and focused, simply...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with