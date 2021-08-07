Alapag joins Kings coaching staff anew in NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines — Jimmy Alapag will be part of the Sacramento Kings coaching staff for the Las Vegas Summer League for the second time.

Alapag, who first made it to the team's coaching staff in 2019, was included in the roster released Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The Fil-Am hoop star turned tactician will be handling players like Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Alex, and NBA G League Ignite's Princepal Singh in the Summer League roster.

G League's Stockton Kings coach Bobby Jackson will call the shots for the pocket tournament while Alapag's fellow assistants are Will Scott, Lindsey Harding, Jonah Herscu, Akachi Okugo, and Isaac Yacob.

The Kings will begin their campaign in the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on Monday, August 9 (Tuesday, August 10) against the Charlotte Hornets.