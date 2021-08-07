








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Paalam comes up short vs English foe, finishes with Olympic silver
Carlo Paalam
AFP

                     

                        

                           
Paalam comes up short vs English foe, finishes with Olympic silver

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 1:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Carlo Paalam recovered from a first-round knockdown but came up short in trying to turn the tide against Great Britain’s Galal Yafai to settle for a silver medal in the men’s flyweight boxing competition of the Tokyo Olympics Saturday



Paalam went down in the opening round after trading blows Yafai, who landed a combination to the Filipino’s head to score a knockdown. But the pride of Cagayan de Oro showed resiliency and durability in the next two rounds, going toe-to-toe with Yafai who likewise stood his ground and responded with his own offense.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



In the end, Paalam’s efforts weren’t enough to convince majority of the judges, four of whom had it in favor of Yafai, 29-28, while the other had it reversed in favor of the Filipino.



The search for the Philippine boxing team's first Olympic gold thus continues.



Paalam thus wrapped up Team Philippines' campaign in Tokyo with another silver medal to add to the one won by Nesthy Petecio, and the bronze by Eumir Marcial.



He had a stellar journey to the final in Tokyo, outclassing every opponent that stood in his way. He outpointed Ireland's Brendan Irvine in his Olympic debut, then defeated Mohamed Flissi of Algeria in his next fight.



He shone the brightest in his next two bouts when he put up masterclasses against Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov and home fighter Ryomei Tanaka en route to the final.



Team Philippines finished with a gold, two silvers and a bronze in its best Olympic appearance in history.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abnett cautious of Carlo&rsquo;s opponent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abnett cautious of Carlo’s opponent


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
 It’s down to one fight as Carlo Paalam is just a win away from hitting paydirt in the Olympics. He’s going for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Paradigm Sports Management reportedly hit a setback in its bid to prevent the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Just before she left Sofitel Hotel when her one week quarantine ended on Thursday, Diaz became millions richer courtesy of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the waning days of the Tokyo Games, there’s still no goodbye for Carlo Paalam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Yuka, Bianca go for strong finish
                              


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso collected five birdies after a bogey start in a second straight under-par card to move up to joint 20th even as Nelly Korda stayed in control with a three-shot lead going to the final round of the Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The 23-year-old took the top spot in a tight competition that was also affected by the weather with home bet Mone Inami and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-DLSU Green Archer Taane Samuel signs with Brisbane Bullets in Aussie NBL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-DLSU Green Archer Taane Samuel signs with Brisbane Bullets in Aussie NBL


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former De La Salle University Green Archer center Taane Samuel will be the first former UAAP player to suit up for the Australian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Coaches oozing with confidence
                              


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
For Carlo Paalam, a long, tough journey away from home comes down to one fight for all the marbles in the Tokyo Games.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Hung up on “settling”
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“I did not come to Tokyo 2020 Olympics to experience the Olympics.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Creamline takes luster out of Perlas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Alyssa Valdez reprised her role as a fifth-set savior and lifted Creamline to a come-from-behind 25-12, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10 win over a pesky Perlas side yesterday to clinch the No. 1 seed in the semifinals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with