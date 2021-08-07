








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Team USA gets back at France to win 4th straight Olympic hoops gold
USA's Kevin Wayne Durant (2R) and Jrue Holiday (2L) celebrate after a play in the men's final basketball match between France and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on August 7, 2021.
ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

                     

                        

                           
Team USA gets back at France to win 4th straight Olympic hoops gold

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 12:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Team USA avenged their opening loss to France in the sweetest way possible with an 87-82 gold medal match victory on Saturday — which gave them their fourth straight Olympic championship in men's basketball.



Venting their ire against the French in the winner-take-all final at the Saitama Super Arena, the Americans clinched their 32nd gold and 100th medal overall in the Tokyo Games.



France hung on for a comeback scare in the final minute of the game when they cut the lead to just three, 82-85, with 10 ticks left.



But clutch free throws by Kevin Durant turned the tides for Team USA.



Nicolas Batum then missed a 3-pointer after a timeout in the next possession to end France's upset try.



Durant starred for Team USA with a game-high 29 points while Jayson Tatum scattered 19 off the bench.



For the French, it was Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier who led the offense with 16 points each.



France thus settles for the silver while the bronze medal will be awarded to the winner between Luka Doncic's Slovenia and the Australia Boomers set 7 p.m., Manila time.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abnett cautious of Carlo&rsquo;s opponent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abnett cautious of Carlo’s opponent


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
 It’s down to one fight as Carlo Paalam is just a win away from hitting paydirt in the Olympics. He’s going for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Paradigm Sports Management reportedly hit a setback in its bid to prevent the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Just before she left Sofitel Hotel when her one week quarantine ended on Thursday, Diaz became millions richer courtesy of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the waning days of the Tokyo Games, there’s still no goodbye for Carlo Paalam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Yuka, Bianca go for strong finish
                              


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso collected five birdies after a bogey start in a second straight under-par card to move up to joint 20th even as Nelly Korda stayed in control with a three-shot lead going to the final round of the Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The 23-year-old took the top spot in a tight competition that was also affected by the weather with home bet Mone Inami and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paalam comes up short vs English foe, finishes with Olympic silver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paalam comes up short vs English foe, finishes with Olympic silver


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The search for the Philippine boxing team's first Olympic gold thus continues.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso finishes with 65 in 4th round, hangs by a thread for Olympic podium
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso finishes with 65 in 4th round, hangs by a thread for Olympic podium


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully banishing her uncharacteristic 3-over par performance in the opening round, Saso sizzled in the final day of golf ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-DLSU Green Archer Taane Samuel signs with Brisbane Bullets in Aussie NBL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-DLSU Green Archer Taane Samuel signs with Brisbane Bullets in Aussie NBL


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former De La Salle University Green Archer center Taane Samuel will be the first former UAAP player to suit up for the Australian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Praying for double gold Paalam sees action in final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Praying for double gold Paalam sees action in final


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A wondrous double gold or a great-enough 1-2-1 gold-silver-bronze haul.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with