Team USA gets back at France to win 4th straight Olympic hoops gold

MANILA, Philippines — Team USA avenged their opening loss to France in the sweetest way possible with an 87-82 gold medal match victory on Saturday — which gave them their fourth straight Olympic championship in men's basketball.

Venting their ire against the French in the winner-take-all final at the Saitama Super Arena, the Americans clinched their 32nd gold and 100th medal overall in the Tokyo Games.

France hung on for a comeback scare in the final minute of the game when they cut the lead to just three, 82-85, with 10 ticks left.

But clutch free throws by Kevin Durant turned the tides for Team USA.

Nicolas Batum then missed a 3-pointer after a timeout in the next possession to end France's upset try.

Durant starred for Team USA with a game-high 29 points while Jayson Tatum scattered 19 off the bench.

For the French, it was Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier who led the offense with 16 points each.

France thus settles for the silver while the bronze medal will be awarded to the winner between Luka Doncic's Slovenia and the Australia Boomers set 7 p.m., Manila time.