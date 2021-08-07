Ex-DLSU Green Archer Taane Samuel signs with Brisbane Bullets in Aussie NBL

MANILA, Philippines – Former De La Salle University Green Archer center Taane Samuel will be the first former UAAP player to suit up for the Australian National Basketball League.

Samuel, who signed a development player contract with the Brisbane Bulets, played one season for La Salle in Season 81. Following his return to his native New Zealand, the 6’7” forward was unable to suit up for his hometown Wellington Saints as they skipped the National Basketball League season.

Taane instead wore the colors of the Manawatu Jets. This past season, he signed with the Saints and was part of their triumvirate of Dion Prewster and Kerwin Roach, who led the team in scoring en route to the championship.

Welcome, @TaaneSamuel ????



The Brisbane Bullets are thrilled to announce Taane Samuel has signed a Development Player contract with the club for 2021/2022 Hungry Jack's NBL Season.#NBL #BRISBANEBULLETS pic.twitter.com/xno3t8OZpY — Brisbane Bullets (@BrisbaneBullets) August 6, 2021

Samuel averaged 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29 minutes of action.

Samuel’s Wellington teammate is former Far Eastern University cager, Ken Tuffin.

Tuffin averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in helping Wellington to the NBL title.

Now, Samuel is with the Brisbane Bullets.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” said Samuel told Philstar.com.

The Aussie NBL has been a tried and tested route to the American NBA. Although Samuel missed the NBA Draft this year for overseas players (due to a limit in age), if he turns heads with his play, he could still catch the eye of basketball scouts.

When reminiscing about his one year in the UAAP, Samuel had only good words.

“It will always be one of my favorite memories,” enthused the Kiwi. Having the drums going, the packed stadium. That was something. It was a good experience playing for La Salle and playing against Ateneo. Even if we didn’t win, it was still a great experience.”

With regards to his New Zealand NBL experience, Taane added, “I got my foot in the door for professional basketball and I am going to make the most of it. This past season, I showed that I could hang with the big dogs and play good basketball. Hopefully, we can continue to move up.”