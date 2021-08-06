Valdez takes over in 5th set as Creamline rallies to beat Perlas

Games Saturday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

1 p.m. – Bali Pure vs Perlas

4 p.m. – Cignal HD vs Black Mamba Army

7 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez reprised her role as a fifth-set savior and lifted Creamline to a come-from-behind 25-12, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10 win over a pesky Perlas side Friday to clinch the No. 1 seed in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

Valdez unleashed five of her match-high 24 points in the fifth and deciding set to power the Cool Smashers to their eighth win in nine outings and will play the No. 4 team, which would be one among Choco Mucho (6-1), Chery Tiggo (6-2) and Petro Gazz (6-2), in the best-of-three semis set tomorrow.

It was another clutch performance by many-time league MVP that kept Creamline’s record to a perfect 3-0 whenever their game went into the full, five-set route.

Valdez later lauded the Perlas Spikers’ inspired play.

“We give credit for Perlas today, they really give us a good fight,” said Valdez.

She also deferred credit to total team effort with Tots Carlos scattering 20 hits she laced with 20 kills.

“Overall team effort, we believe sa tiwala ng mga coaches naming na everyone in our team na gagawa,” said Valdez.

Jema Galanza also made a good account of herself after struggling the whole conference. She chipped in 13 off the bench while Michele Gumabao, who started, had 11 hits.

“Jema came back at the right time and alam namin hinihintay niya lang din ito, we’re happy for her also,” said Valdez.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Perlas as it appeared to have taken control of the match when it bounced back from an opening-set defeat by seizing the next two.

It was not to be though as the Cool Smashers just hung tough enough to rule the fourth set and forced a decider where Valdez took control.

Perlas, which was led by Cherry Nunag’s 17 points, sputtered to 1-7.