








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Valdez takes over in 5th set as Creamline rallies to beat Perlas
Alyssa Valdez unleashed five of her match-high 24 points in the fifth and deciding set to power the Cool Smashers to their eighth win in nine outings.
PVL Media Bureau

                     

                        

                           
Valdez takes over in 5th set as Creamline rallies to beat Perlas

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 4:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Saturday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

1 p.m. – Bali Pure vs Perlas

4 p.m. – Cignal HD vs Black Mamba Army

7 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez reprised her role as a fifth-set savior and lifted Creamline to a come-from-behind 25-12, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10 win over a pesky Perlas side Friday to clinch the No. 1 seed in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Valdez unleashed five of her match-high 24 points in the fifth and deciding set to power the Cool Smashers to their eighth win in nine outings and will play the No. 4 team, which would be one among Choco Mucho (6-1), Chery Tiggo (6-2) and Petro Gazz (6-2), in the best-of-three semis set tomorrow.



It was another clutch performance by many-time league MVP that kept Creamline’s record to a perfect 3-0 whenever their game went into the full, five-set route.



Valdez later lauded the Perlas Spikers’ inspired play.



“We give credit for Perlas today, they really give us a good fight,” said Valdez.



She also deferred credit to total team effort with Tots Carlos scattering 20 hits she laced with 20 kills.



“Overall team effort, we believe sa tiwala ng mga coaches naming na everyone in our team na gagawa,” said Valdez.



Jema Galanza also made a good account of herself after struggling the whole conference. She chipped in 13 off the bench while Michele Gumabao, who started, had 11 hits.



“Jema came back at the right time and alam namin hinihintay niya lang din ito, we’re happy for her also,” said Valdez.



It was a heartbreaking loss for Perlas as it appeared to have taken control of the match when it bounced back from an opening-set defeat by seizing the next two.



It was not to be though as the Cool Smashers just hung tough enough to rule the fourth set and forced a decider where Valdez took control.



Perlas, which was led by Cherry Nunag’s 17 points, sputtered to 1-7.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALYSSA VALDEZ
                                                      CREAMLINE
                                                      PVL
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just before she left Sofitel Hotel when her one week quarantine ended on Thursday, Diaz became millions richer courtesy of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paradigm Sports Management reportedly hit a setback in its bid to prevent the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the waning days of the Tokyo Games, there’s still no goodbye for Carlo Paalam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 France vows 'fire and energy' vs US in Olympic hoops gold medal clash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
France vows 'fire and energy' vs US in Olympic hoops gold medal clash


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
France coach Vincent Collet says his team will bring "fire and energy" to the men's Olympic basketball final Saturday as they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial laments narrowly missing the Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial laments narrowly missing the Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marcial settled for the bronze medal with the semifinal loss, though it might as well could've been silver or gold with the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Batangas out as PBA venue in planned resumption under heightened quarantine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Batangas out as PBA venue in planned resumption under heightened quarantine


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The PBA has gained clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force to continue the shelved 46th Philippine Cup but only in areas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dominant USA powers past Serbia, enters Olympic women's basketball final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dominant USA powers past Serbia, enters Olympic women's basketball final


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Brittney Griner scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the United States saw off Serbia, 79-59, to make the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympics chief Thomas Bach said athletes gave "soul" to the Tokyo Games, admitting on Friday that he feared for the event...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coaches confident Paalam can win Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coaches confident Paalam can win Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
For Carlo Paalam, a long, tough journey away from home comes down to one fight for all the marbles in the Tokyo Games.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As weightlifting faces uncertainty for Paris Olympics, Philippines calls for strict compliance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As weightlifting faces uncertainty for Paris Olympics, Philippines calls for strict compliance


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The possible absence of weightlifting in the 2024 Olympics in Paris could deny the Philippines a shot at a another gold ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with