








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Coaches confident Paalam can win Olympic gold
The Philippines' Carlo Paalam reacts after winning against Japan's Ryomei Tanaka (red) after their men's fly (48-52kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.
Ueslei Marcelino/POOL/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Coaches confident Paalam can win Olympic gold

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 2:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – For Carlo Paalam, a long, tough journey away from home comes down to one fight for all the marbles in the Tokyo Games.



And boxing coaches firmly believe Paalam is primed to go for the gold with all the work he put in training.





TRACKER: Carlo Paalam at the Tokyo Olympics



“He’s prepared to go for it,” said Don Abnett, the Australian coach who’s been with the Filipino boxers in their Olympic buildup, counting those long months in Thailand.



“(I expected him to be in this position) because of his performance, his attitude towards the training, his performance in the training. He’s put in a lot,” Abnett added.



He pointed to Paalam’s conquest of reigning world champion and Rio Games gold medalist Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbek in the quarterfinals as a big indication of his readiness for the big fight.



There’s also Paalam’s showing against his sparring body in Thailand Thitisan Panmod — the Thai bet who’s supposed to be a medal contender here but failed to make it because of an injury suffered in a freak accident in a tune-up with the Filipino.



In the finale here, Paalam is up against a familiar foe in Great Britain’s Galal Yafai.



“Basado ni Carlo yan dahil naka-sparring niya yan,” said coach Rey Galido, referring to a tune-up for an aborted World Series of Boxing card in London two years ago.



With Yafai advancing, Paalam avoided a clash with Kazakh Saken Bibossinov who beat him during the Olympic qualifying tournament in Amman, Jordan.



But the Pinoy pug could be ready against anybody as he’s shown in putting away Irish Brendan Irvine, Algerian Mohamed Flissi, Zoirov and Japanese Ryomei Tanaka.



“Ready yan,” said Ronald Chavez, the other man who will be with Abnett in Paalam’s corner in the gold-medal bout.



“Naihanda sila para lumaban hanggang sa huling laban. At tiwala ako diyan dahil matalino lumaro,” said Galido.



To fight from the opposing corner is an Olympic veteran from a famous fighting family in Birmingham. Yafai has improved from his Round of 16 finish in the Rio Games, and he’s also raring to go all the way to win the gold.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      CARLO PAALAM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just before she left Sofitel Hotel when her one week quarantine ended on Thursday, Diaz became millions richer courtesy of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No sayonara: Paalam waves hello to Olympic gold medal bout


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the waning days of the Tokyo Games, there’s still no goodbye for Carlo Paalam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paradigm Sports Management reportedly hit a setback in its bid to prevent the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 France vows 'fire and energy' vs US in Olympic hoops gold medal clash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
France vows 'fire and energy' vs US in Olympic hoops gold medal clash


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
France coach Vincent Collet says his team will bring "fire and energy" to the men's Olympic basketball final Saturday as they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial laments narrowly missing the Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial laments narrowly missing the Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marcial settled for the bronze medal with the semifinal loss, though it might as well could've been silver or gold with the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Valdez takes over in 5th set as Creamline rallies to beat Perlas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Valdez takes over in 5th set as Creamline rallies to beat Perlas


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Alyssa Valdez reprised her role as a fifth-set savior and lifted Creamline to a come-from-behind 25-12, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Batangas out as PBA venue in planned resumption under heightened quarantine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Batangas out as PBA venue in planned resumption under heightened quarantine


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The PBA has gained clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force to continue the shelved 46th Philippine Cup but only in areas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dominant USA powers past Serbia, enters Olympic women's basketball final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dominant USA powers past Serbia, enters Olympic women's basketball final


                              

                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Brittney Griner scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the United States saw off Serbia, 79-59, to make the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach


                              

                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Olympics chief Thomas Bach said athletes gave "soul" to the Tokyo Games, admitting on Friday that he feared for the event...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As weightlifting faces uncertainty for Paris Olympics, Philippines calls for strict compliance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As weightlifting faces uncertainty for Paris Olympics, Philippines calls for strict compliance


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The possible absence of weightlifting in the 2024 Olympics in Paris could deny the Philippines a shot at a another gold ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with