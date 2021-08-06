As weightlifting faces uncertainty for Paris Olympics, Philippines calls for strict compliance

MANILA, Philippines – Weightlifting has just produced the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medal, thanks to Hidilyn Diaz’s historic performance in Tokyo.

There may not be another one as the sport faces a possible Olympic expulsion due to allegations of doping, infighting and corruption.

In an Associated Press story, weightlifting still doesn’t have a confirmed spot in the 2024 Paris Games. If it stays that way, it would deny the country another chance at an Olympic medal as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is waiting to see if the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) can push through with its long-promised reforms.

And Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella on Friday stressed the need for the IWF to comply.

“We have a constitutional Congress coming up on August 29-30 to resolve this issue,” Puentevella told The STAR. “The IOC demands that we strengthen our constitution and by-laws especially anti-doping.

“No choice kami diyan, we have to follow or else,” he added.

The former sports commissioner said they will find a way to keep the sport in the Olympic calendar in Paris.

“Some countries are just too greedy for gold. By hook or by crook, I don’t see any problem. We shall have to comply or else,” he said.

Aside from Diaz, who is open to the possibility of going for another crack at an Olympic gold, the country has several young lifters who have Olympic potential, including 17-year-old Vanessa Sarno, an Asian champion and world juniors’ titlist, and 22-year-old Elreen Ando, a Tokyo Olympian.

But the absence of weightlifting in Paris could deny the country that chance.