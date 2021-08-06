








































































 




   







   















Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied
Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 10:44am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Paradigm Sports Management reportedly hit a setback in its bid to prevent the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. when a judge temporarily denied its attempt to push for it.



ESPN.com’s Mike Coppinger reported Thursday (Friday, Manila time) that Judge Walter Schwarm “denied Paradigm Sports Management's effort to obtain a preliminary injunction against Pacquiao that would have halted the Aug. 21 welterweight championship fight in Las Vegas.” 





All is not lost for Paradigm though as the official ruling will reportedly be handed down Friday morning (Saturday in Manila).



The case filed by Paradigm — a sports management agency that handles UFC star Conor McGregor — stems from its allegations that Pacquiao breached an earlier agreement with them regarding a fight with welterweight contender Mikey Garcia.



Paradigm chief Audie Attar is seeking monetary damages from Pacquiao, which include recovering a $3.3-million advance that he claims Pacquiao received when he signed with the agency in February 2020.



Attar claimed that Pacquiao gave them the impression that he has agreed to sign on to fight Garcia. Instead, the eight-division world champion ended up picking Spence.



Pacquiao has since downplayed Paradigm’s suit, saying earlier that it is just a “frivolous effort” to interfere with the Spence fight.



In its lawsuit, Paradigm reportedly seeks a portion of the proceeds of Pacquiao-Spence — if the fight will be allowed to push through.



Pacquiao is currently in the final phase of training in Los Angeles and has left his US lawyer Dale Kinsella in charge of the matter.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

