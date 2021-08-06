








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
How depression almost knocked Nesthy Petecio out of boxing
Silver medallist Philippines' Nesthy Petecio poses on the podium with her medal after the women's feather (54-57kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

                     

                        

                           
How depression almost knocked Nesthy Petecio out of boxing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 9:40am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio is now in the history books of Philippine sports as the first Filipina to win a medal in Olympic boxing.



But the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist almost never made it to the Games.





This as she had thoughts of quitting the sport altogether a year before the buildup for the Olympics even began.



Because before she battled and conquered her foes in Tokyo, she needed first to win a bout with depression in 2018.



Leading up to the Asian Games in Indonesia that year, Petecio had won four consecutive gold medals and she felt like her strength was at its peak.



But this would all come to a screeching halt when she lost controversially to China's Yin Jun Hua via a 2-3 decision.



Despite being more aggressive, and even knocking down her foe, Petecio didn't win in three of the judges scorecards.



The decision hurled Petecio into a seven-month battle with depression, with the experience further complicated with personal troubles.



The pug opened up about the whole ordeal in an episode of the podcast Go Hard Girls hosted by Ceej Tantengco.



"Na-depress po talaga ako that time," Petecio said.



"Makikita ko yung gloves, ayaw ko hawakan. Nakikita ko yung punching bag, yung ring, nase-stress ako... Parang ayaw ko na sa boxing," she added.



Luckily for Petecio, she had help in her corner during the battle with sports psychologist Coach Marcus Manalo, who is currently in Tokyo with the boxing team right now.



According to the 29-year-old, having Manalo around was extremely helpful. 



Right after the Asian Games, Manalo was there for her and taught her to process her feelings in healthy ways.



"Sobrang nakatulong si Coach Marcus. Pag kinakausap niya kami, sarap pakinggan, sobrang mahinahon. Pinapa-remind niya sa amin kung bakit, para saan ito," said Petecio.



"Nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa team kasi pinagbigyan nila ako. Unti-unti akong bumabawi, bumabangon," she added.



Petecio's experience can be a learning point for national teams and their programs, that it is high time that we take notice of our athletes' mental health and invest in it.



After all, we would've missed out on Petecio's sterling silver medal in Tokyo if the boxing star didn't get the mental health help she needed.



***



The Department of Health urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clinical Paalam outclasses home fighter to enter gold medal match                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clinical Paalam outclasses home fighter to enter gold medal match


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Carlo Paalam continued to shine in his Olympic bid, displaying counterpunching prowess on his way to a unanimous decision...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo set to receive P250,000 prize for breaking national vault record in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo set to receive P250,000 prize for breaking national vault record in Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo may end up not leaving the Tokyo Olympics empty-handed after all.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Demolition Man' Marcial meets match in rugged Ukrainian foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Demolition Man' Marcial meets match in rugged Ukrainian foe


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eumir Marcial’s journey as Demolition Man in the Tokyo Games ended at the hands of Ukranian Freight Train Oleksandr...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Just before she left Sofitel Hotel when her one week quarantine ended on Thursday, Diaz became millions richer courtesy of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan, Saso fall further behind
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan, Saso fall further behind


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The rally hoped for from the Filipina golfers didn’t come but a continued struggle in sweltering heat that left them...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Margielyn Didal bares she injured her ankle before Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Margielyn Didal bares she injured her ankle before Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
The 21-year-old seemed unbothered as she skated her way to the Top 8 and competed in the final despite the injury.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads


                              

                                 50 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Roger Federer turns 40 on Sunday with his storied career, which has yielded 20 Grand Slams, a multi-million-dollar fortune...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Messi's 20-year Barcelona career ends as scramble for signature begins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Messi's 20-year Barcelona career ends as scramble for signature begins


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lionel Messi will end his 20-year career with Barcelona after the Argentine superstar and the Spanish giants were unable to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romero labels Diaz as &lsquo;Superwoman&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romero labels Diaz as ‘Superwoman’


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz ended her mandatory one-week quarantine yesterday and left the hotel carrying a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT feels at home vs Bali
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT feels at home vs Bali


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Home Fibr survived a third-set challenge put up by Bali Pure to hammer out a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 victory yesterday and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with