Chery Tiggo runs over Black Mamba to boost semis bid
Games Thursday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

1 p.m. – PLDT Home Fibr vs Bali Pure

4 p.m. – Black Mamba Army vs Perlas

7 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Sta. Lucia



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo overpowered Black Mamba Army, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21, on Wednesday to move closer to advancing to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Sisters Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Jaja Manabat were at the forefront of the Crossovers’ attack anew as the two unloaded 18 and 15 points, respectively, to lead their team to a third straight win and sixth overall against two losses and a win away from claiming a semis seat.



They also eliminated the Lady Troopers, who absorbed their fifth defeat in seven outings.



Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez later said the team scouting worked.



“I’m happy again and more than thankful to the players for performing. We just have to continue scouting the other teams,” said Velez.



The Crossovers could book an outright spot to the semis if they beat the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, who were staking their perfect record of six wins against the Creamline Cool Smashers at press time, on Saturday.



And Velez knows they would need to prepare for that game well.



“We need to invest on our physical conditioning and mental preparation,” he said.



Meanwhile, the league has compressed its schedule and will finish August 11 the earliest and August 13 the longest.



“Gov. (Matthew) Manotoc was being asked why the PVL in Bacarra was not under MECQ (Moderate Enhanced Community Quarantine) while the whole of Ilocos Norte is declared,” said PVL commissioner Tonyboy Liao.



“So he requested Ricky if we can finish right away so walang problema,” added Liao referring to league president Ricky Palou.



