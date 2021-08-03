Reserves step up for Petro Gazz in gutsy win vs Bali Pure

Games Wednesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

3 p.m. – Black Mamba Army vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. – Creamline vs Choco Mucho

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz went to its second stringers to rest its tired starters as it turned back a feisty Bali Pure, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23, on Tuesday to keep its place inside the magic four in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones paced the Angels and combined for 21 points as they nail their fifth win against two defeats to reclaim a piece of third place with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Choco Mucho leads the way with a pristine 6-0 (win-loss) slate while Creamline is at No. 2 with a 6-1 mark.

Pablo and Soltones got the help from the second group headed by setter Ivy Perez and hitter Jerilli Malabanan, who played quality minutes to help the weary veterans get a respite.

Perez dished out 15 excellent sets and chipped in two points while Malabanan added seven hits including six on kills.

“On our part, we took advantage of the opportunity na mabigyan ng playing time yung iba dahil mapapansin naman natin sa lahat ng mga players nag-iiba na timpla ng katawan,” said Petro Gazz coach Arnold Laniog. “Might as well maka-recover para pag-dating sa mga susunod na kailangan talaga sila, mas mabububuhos 100%.”

And rest their veterans would need as the Angels will play in their remaining games the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, who owns a 4-3 record, tomorrow and the Flying Titans on Sunday.

Pablo is impressed with how their shock-troopers performed.

“Actually napagusapan ng coaches, first six talaga medyo napapansin nila pagod na din talaga kasi nga ibang games namin susnod-sunod din so kailangan talaga gamitin mga second team,” said Pablo.

“I’m really happy talaga kasi yung mga second stringers nag-step up din,” she added.

The Water Defenders slipped to 2-5.