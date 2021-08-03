PBA suspends games amid rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA announced it is temporarily suspending games of its ongoing 46th season starting Wednesday because of the heightened quarantine level in Metro Manila in response to the “unwanted rise of COVID-19 Delta variant infections.”

In a statement Tuesday, the league said it supports the government’s decision to place the National Capital Region under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions from July 30 to August 5. NCR will be under the much stricter Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 to August 20.

The PBA earlier bared its intention to hold games in Lipa, Batangas to ride out the ECQ, a plan currently pending approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF).