








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Iloilo Kisela Knights: A gamble pays off

                     

                        

                           
Iloilo Kisela Knights: A gamble pays off

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 11:51am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – For the Iloilo Kisela Knights, they didn’t mind taking licks and nicks here and there. You could say that they were picking their sports and battles with the eyes on the bigger prize.



Two days away from the Grand Finals of the Wesley So Cup, Leo Sotaridona, team manager of the Kisela Knights, spoke of the team’s change in approach.



“It feels great to deliver a win after losing twice to both teams in the elimination round,” Sotaridona stressed following their win in the division semi-finals against Camarines and the division finals versus Cordova.



“For our top boards to deliver a win or at least a draw against the import of the opposing team (Cordova’s Israeli Grandmaster Nitzan Steinberg who only lost six matches in 52 games) is key,” the team manager pointed out. “During the last match (the southern division finals), our top board totally demolished their import opponent with a 5-1 score.”



The Kisela Knights’ Karl Viktor Ochoa and GM Joey Antonio took turns in playing him in both blitz and rapid chess keeping the Israeli guessing. 



Aside from Ochoa and Antonio, Iloilo’s GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan took four of the six available points from his match-ups. 



The homegrown players also won seven matches and drew on while losing only three games.



Added Sotaridona, “These factors delivered an overwhelming performance for the team with a 13-8 and 15.5-5.5 score. Having those scores in the division final is very difficult to get given we’re are playing the number one team in our division.”



“The whole team was preparing for Camarines and Cordova several weeks before the play-offs. Roughly towards the remaining third of the elimination round, we already decided that team standing is no longer a priority.”



Iloilo finished third in the south with a 27-7 record heading into the playoffs. 



With that mindset about not being overly concerned about their standing but a willingness to try new things that would help them in the stretch towards the finals, Iloilo trudged forward.



Summed up Iloilo’s team manager, “We used the matches as an opportunity to practice and explore some lines without being afraid of the consequences. There were other last minute adjustments in the games against Camarines that proved to be beneficial to the team.”



And now, they are in the Grand Finals of the Wesley So Cup against the San Juan Predators this coming August 4.



You can be sure that Iloilo is prepared for this too.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Back to zero for EJ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Back to zero for EJ


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
 EJ Obiena vowed to make up for his disappointing finish in qualifying for the Olympic pole vault final at the Japan National...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marvelous Marcial knocks out Armenian foe in first round for sure Olympic medal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marvelous Marcial knocks out Armenian foe in first round for sure Olympic medal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Marcial was the more aggressive pug against Darchinyan, with the latter opting for a more defensive game plan against the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No weightlifting in 2024 Olympics?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz may not get a chance to repeat her historic feat in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee  has repeatedly warned that it would remove weightlifting from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Last hurrah for Yulo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Last hurrah for Yulo


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gymnast Carlos Yulo is set to perform his last act in the Tokyo Games tonight at the Ariake Center – one shot at glory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Start quick against Spence, Roach tells Pacquiao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Start quick against Spence, Roach tells Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao can’t afford a slow start if he wants to topple a dangerous Errol Spence Jr.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadal returns from foot injury needing work before US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadal returns from foot injury needing work before US Open


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rafael Nadal returns from a foot injury layoff of nearly two months this week at Washington, trying to rebuild top form ahead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Knott slows down, misses 200-meter semifinal in Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knott slows down, misses 200-meter semifinal in Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
She needed to finish in the Top 3 of her Heat or be among the next three fastest runners to have moved on.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Transgender weightlifter in Olympic debut as Games hot up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Transgender weightlifter in Olympic debut as Games hot up


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard takes center stage at the Tokyo Games on Monday and Ethiopia-born Dutch runner Sifan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jaja imposes height in Chery&rsquo;s big win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jaja imposes height in Chery’s big win


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jaja Santiago imposed her might as Chery Tiggo routed Petro Gazz, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, yesterday to reclaim third spot in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with