Pagunsan ends Olympic journey with 70, finishes 1-over par
Philippines' Juvic Pagunsan watches his drive from the 2nd tee in round 3 of the men’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on July 31, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Juvic Pagunsan bounced back from back-to-back finish in the red with a 70 in the final round of men's individual stroke play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



In Round 4 Sunday, Pagunsan shot three birdies against two bogeys to tally 1-under par for the round and improve to just 1-over par across the 72-hole course to wrap up his stint.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



This was an improvement to his 2-over par and 5-over par finishes in the second and third rounds, respectively.



Pagunsan looked good to start Round 4 to finish his stint on a strong note with three birdies in the front nine, though a bogey in the second hole stifled his efforts.



However, Pagunsan would no longer fire a birdie in the back nine and also bogeyed Hole 18 to settle for the 1-under par.



Pagunsan thus finishes at solo 55th, at least, as other golfers look to finish their runs.



As of press time, USA's Xander Schauffele still holds the lead with -17 through seven holes in the final round.



For today, Shauffele is at 3-under par.



Home bet Hideki Matsuyama is at joint-2nd with 14-under par through seven holes as well in the fourth round.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      GOLF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
