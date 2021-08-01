








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
NBA draftee Josh Giddey credits Aussie NBL stint for improvement as a prospect
Josh Giddey
Instagram / JOSH GIDDEY

                     

                        

                           
NBA draftee Josh Giddey credits Aussie NBL stint for improvement as a prospect

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2021 - 10:56am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Josh Giddey is reaping the benefits of playing in the Australian National Basketball League, something that Filipino aspirant Kai Sotto can do too.



After getting drafted sixth overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Giddey raved about how playing a year with the Adelaide 36ers — where Sotto will also be playing later this year — helped him get to where he is now.





"Watching LaMelo [Ball] and RJ Hampton go through that same process and see how well their game translated from the NBL to the NBA gave me confidence going in that hopefully I can do something similar. Lucky enough I did," said Giddey after the draft.



"I landed in a good spot and having LaMelo and RJ with the attention they brought from America to Australia was big, and I was just lucky enough that the limelight was still on me at that time," he added.



With players like Ball and Hampton, and now Giddey, bringing great talent from Down Under to the NBA, it won't be long until the Aussie NBL will be a hotspot of recruiting.



This would be a huge development for Sotto, who will look to make an impact with the 36ers just as Giddey did in order to raise his stock when he becomes draft eligible by 2022.



For Giddey, one year as one of Adelaide's stars was already enough to put him on the map and on the radar of NBA front offices.



"They had so much attention on the league and it allowed me to go in there with lots of eyes on it so it was a good time for me to enter the league," Giddey said.



It remains to be seen how Sotto's career with the NBL will unfold.



But with the way things are going for NBA-calibre talents in the NBL, Sotto will find himself on the watchlist of NBA scouts sooner or later.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Klay Thompson latest NBA star to visit Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Klay Thompson latest NBA star to visit Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thompson stopped by Friday (Saturday, Manila time), wearing a hoodie that dubbed the eight-division world champion the "Greatest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What happened to the last Filipino back-to-back Olympic medalist?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What happened to the last Filipino back-to-back Olympic medalist?


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Like Diaz, Yledfonso was a history maker for Philippine sports for various reasons — first, he was the first-ever...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Boxing legend pays tribute to Pinoys
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and regular WBA bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba recently paid tribute to Filipinos as “some of the toughest fighters in boxing” with the Tokyo Summer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic going home with no medal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic going home with no medal


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic hurled his racket into the empty stands and smashed another on a net post as he lost his cool on his way to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angry Djokovic loses to Carreno Busta in Olympics bronze-medal match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angry Djokovic loses to Carreno Busta in Olympics bronze-medal match


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic hurled his racquet into the empty stands and smashed another on a net post as he lost his cool on his way to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala earns wild card entry to $250k tiff in Romania
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala earns wild card entry to $250k tiff in Romania


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino teen tennis sensation Alex Eala will be competing in her first WTA 250 event.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas reaches semis at No.3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas reaches semis at No.3


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas bowed to Jordan’s Team A, 72-84, to take No. 3 seeding in the semifinals of the King Abdullah Cup Friday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Meralco flaunts power vs Alaska
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Meralco got a good run going anew, taking an 89-80 decision against Alaska for its second straight victory in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petro, Chery dispute solo third
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petro, Chery dispute solo third


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo battle for solo third when they collide even as Sta. Lucia Realty seeks to stretch its win streak...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why skateboarding is in Olympics
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Not a few sports fans are wondering why skateboarding is in the Olympics while mainstreamers like bowling and billiards are ignored.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with