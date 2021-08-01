Alex Eala earns wild card entry to $250k tiff in Romania

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino teen tennis sensation Alex Eala will be competing in her first WTA 250 event.

Eala, who is fresh off of twin titles in an ITF Juniors tournament in Milan, earned a wild card entry to the Winners Open, also known as the WTA 250 Cluj-Napoca in Romania.

The tournament is played in Clay, where Eala plays most of her tournaments.

Earlier this year, Eala played in the Miami Open, a WTA 1000 tournament, where she lost in the opening round to Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

In the WTA rankings, Eala is currently World No. 634, 10 places from her career high of 624.

The Winners Open is slated from August 1 to August 8.