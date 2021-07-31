








































































 




   







   















Carlo Paalam outclasses foe, says hello to Olympic quarterfinals
Ireland's Brendan Irvine (red) and Philippines' Carlo Paalam fight during their men's fly (48-52kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
BUDA MENDES / POOL / AFP

                     

                        

                           
Carlo Paalam outclasses foe, says hello to Olympic quarterfinals

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 11:18am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Boxer Carlo Paalam is through to the quarterfinals of the men's flyweight division in Tokyo, moving one win away from a gauranteed bronze medal in the Olympics.



Paalam used his speed and counterpunching ability to dominate Algeria's Mohamed Flissi in the Round of 16 at the Kokugikan Arena on Saturday.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



The Filipino won via unanimous decision, getting the nod of all five judges throughout the three rounds.



He took the convincing win, 30-27, in all judges' scorecards.



Paalam will take on Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 3.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
