Carlo Paalam outclasses foe, says hello to Olympic quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines — Boxer Carlo Paalam is through to the quarterfinals of the men's flyweight division in Tokyo, moving one win away from a gauranteed bronze medal in the Olympics.

Paalam used his speed and counterpunching ability to dominate Algeria's Mohamed Flissi in the Round of 16 at the Kokugikan Arena on Saturday.

The Filipino won via unanimous decision, getting the nod of all five judges throughout the three rounds.

He took the convincing win, 30-27, in all judges' scorecards.

Paalam will take on Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 3.