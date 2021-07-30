Pogoy, Rosario spark TNT win over Rain or Shine

Games Saturday (Ynares Sports Arena)

2 p.m. - Blackwater vs Phoenix

4:35 p.m. - Meralco vs Alaska

MANILA, Philippines – TNT has not lost a beat despite a long hiatus, running away with a 79-69 victory over Rain or Shine in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

RR Pogoy provided the spark with 13 markers while veteran forward Troy Rosario hauled down 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Tropang Giga booked their second win in as many outings.

Glenn Khobuntin chipped in 10 while Mikey Williams made up for his 2-of-10 field goal struggle with seven points, two rebounds and three assists for the Tropang Giga, who came from isolation due to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The win was far from perfect but coach Chot Reyes lauded how his wards thrived through adversity given their short preparation.

"Coming into the tournament, we knew that these things were possible because we're playing in very difficult times. We're in a very different situation," he said as TNT managed to buck off rust since its last action on July 17 against Terrafirma.

"It was very unfortunate, but again, we just had to stay the course and focus on the things that are within our control. We’re nowhere near the offensive fluidity we like but at least we were able to play defense," he added.

The Tropang Giga shot a decent 43% clip and made life difficult for the suddenly misfiring Elasto Painters, who settled for a 34% mark including a lowly 13% split from beyond the arc.

ROS, which trailed by 16 points, also committed 16 turnovers to suffer another loss at the heels of its worst scoring output in a 74-48 defeat to Alaska.

The E-Painters slid to 3-2 despite the 22-point eruption of forward Javee Mocon.

Earlier, PBA Press Corps Player of the Week Ian Sangalang was solid anew with 18 markers as leader Magnolia romped past winless Terrafirma, 105-83, for its fourth win in a row.

Mark Barroca had 16 and rookie gunner Jerrick Ahanmisi fired in 15 on four treys to step up in the absence of ace Paul Lee after his early in the second quarter following an awkward fall in transition.

Sophomore and former No. 1 draft pick Roosevelt Adams led the Dyip (0-3) with a 25-11 double-double.

The scores:

First Game

Magnolia 105 – Sangalang 18, Barroca 16, Ahanmisi 15, Abueva 14, Corpuz 12, Jalalon 10, Lee 5, Brill 4, dela Rosa 4, Dionisio 3, Deleon 2, Pascual 2, Melton 0, Reavis 0, Capobres 0.

Terrafirma 83 – Adams 25, Tiongson 19, Ramos 10, Batiller 7, Camson 6, McCarthy 5, Munzon 5, Cahilig 4, Calvo 2, Laput 0, Alolino 0, Gabayni 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Balagasay 0, Celda 0.

Quarterscores: 33-25, 58-37, 71-61, 105-83.

Second Game

TNT 79 – Rosario 13, Pogoy 13, Khobuntin 10, , Castro 9, M. Williams 7, Heruela 6, Alejandro 6, K. Williams 6, Montalbo 5, Erram 4, Marcelo 0.

Rain or Shine 69 – Mocon 22, Borboran 12, Johnson 7, Caracut 6, Norwood 6, Torres 5, Ponferada 5, Nambatac 4, Wong 2, Belga 0, Santillan 0.

Quarterscores: 22-19, 43-33, 64-52, 79-69.