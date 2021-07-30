PBA mulls holding games in Batangas to ride out ECQ

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is looking to move to Lipa, Batangas from Pasig City in Metro Manila to continue games of the ongoing 46th Philippine Cup with the return of the strict Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) status here next week.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league on Friday has already sent a letter to the Department of Health (DOH) seeking clearance to continue games in the nearby province outside the National Capital Region.

"Hihintayin natin yung sagot ng DOH para sa request natin," he told The STAR as the nation's capital braces for the strictest quarantine status anew starting on Aug. 6.

The DOH and the Inter-Agency Task Force announced yesterday the implementation of ECQ in Metro Manila from Aug. 6-20 due to the threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The development will lead to restrictions in the region, including the closing of the indoor sports gyms like the PBA's permanent venue at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The PBA has been playing in Pasig for two weeks under a closed-circuit or home-gym-home routine since opening the 46th Season last July 16.

Aside from keeping the games rolling in Batangas, Marcial said that the league is also hoping to retain the semi-bubble setting pending the DOH nod.

Batangas has been the home of the PBA for its practices, also under a home-gym-home routine via the newly-built Skyway, for months prior to being given a go-signal to hold games and practices in the NCR.

Batangas is under ordinary General Community Quarantine (GCQ) for the whole month of August.