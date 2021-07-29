Philippine swimming community hails Olympian Remedy Rule

MANILA, Philippines – Remedy Rule has swam her final competitive race.

Rule, 24, closed out her Tokyo Olympics campaign by finishing 15th in the women’s 200m butterfly in two minutes and 12.89 seconds Wednesday as she is attending University of Miami to pursue a Masters of Professional Science focusing on Marine Biology.

The Crozet, Virginia native whose mother Pam hails from Quezon City, also competed in the 100m fly but she missed the cut in the top 16.

While representing the country, Rule delivered a pair of silver and three bronze medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and sets a national record of 2:09.58 in the 200m fly in the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa.

Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI) president Lailani Velasco thanked Rule for serving the country.

“We congratulate Remedy for her wonderful stint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” said Velasco. “Thank you for showing to the world what the Filipina swimmer is capable of.

“The Philippine swimming community is better because of your achievements and the inspiration you bring to our youth. We hope that the discipline and attitude you have shown in these last years will be emulated by our swimmers,” she added.

Velasco also thanked Rule’s parents and wished her good fortunes.

“While we still hope to see her in the pool someday, we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors. Congratulations again and thank you, Remedy Rule,” she said.