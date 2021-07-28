Zamboanga City to put up statue in honor of hometown hero Hidilyn Diaz

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will have a statue built in the heart of the place where she was born — Zamboanga City.

Elbert Atilano, a local councilor and former national weightlifting team coach, yesterday said they would erect Diaz’s effigy at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex to honor their heroine and serve as inspiration to their young athletes.

Related Stories Triumphant Hidilyn Diaz set for low-key homecoming

TRACKER: Hidilyn Diaz at the Tokyo Olympics

He said the city engineering office has already received orders to start the project that has a projected cost from P5 million to P7 million.

“We just want to honor her (Diaz) and inspire the generation of athletes in Zamboanga City,” said Atilano, who was Diaz's first mentor more than two decades ago.

Zamboanga City had already passed into a local law giving Diaz a P2.5 million-worth of incentives for bringing home the country’s first Olympic mint.

And just Wednesday, Diaz will get an additional P1 million from University de Zamboanga where she used to study before transferring to St. Benilde in Manila to start her Olympic preparation.

And more are expected to come in as Atilano said 13 local manufacturing factories in the city have pledged more financial rewards.

A ticker tape parade was also being prepared for Diaz.